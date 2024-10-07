Sify Doubles National Long Distance Network Capacity with Ciena Technology

CHENNAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sify Technologies (Sify) today announced that it has deployed Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) optical technology to connect its seven Metro Area Networks across India. Starting with an express path between Mumbai and New Delhi, Sify has upgraded its countrywide National Long Distance network to support services up to 600G. This upgrade will help interconnect its key Artificial Intelligence (AI) ready data center hubs in Mumbai, Chennai and Noida and the surrounding metro areas with a highly scalable network.

“India is embracing digitization with bandwidth demand skyrocketing from global cloud providers and digital enterprises. Using Ciena’s optical technology, we’ve doubled our network capacity to 600G. This will be offered via Ciena’s line system, which can support both C and L band transponders. Our customers will now have access to ultra-low latency connectivity and unparalleled support to Gen AI, cloud services and applications,” said Harsha Ram, Head of Network Business, Sify.

“Ciena has been working closely with Sify to create an adaptive network that can deliver transformative business connectivity to enterprises and cloud providers across India. Leveraging Ciena’s optical prowess, Sify can scale as required to deliver more capacity for any distance application, supporting its customers’ digital ambitions,” said Amit Malik, Vice President, Ciena India.

Sify is using Ciena’s 6500 Reconfigurable Line System and Waveserver 5, both powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optics. The network deployment is augmented by Ciena Services, who provided strategic consulting services to ensure an optimized implementation, while Ciena’s Maintenance Service provides end-to-end support. Sify has also been utilizing Ciena’s Navigator Network Control Suite (Navigator NCS) for real-time software control and network visibility. In particular, Sify is leveraging components of Navigator Intelligent Apps such as PlannerPlus to build and augment its optical network quickly and easily.

