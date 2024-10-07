Aviz Unveils ONE BOX Solution with Partners, Bringing SONiC to Enterprise Data Centers and Edge

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviz Networks, in collaboration with Edgecore Networks and EPS Global, is proud to announce the launch of the "Aviz One Box" solution. This innovative offering marks a significant milestone in networking, blending Edgecore's cutting-edge switches with Aviz Networks' Open Networking Enterprise Suite (ONES), a key component of the AI Networking stack that exemplifies the principles of "Networks for AI, AI for Networks."

The "Aviz One Box" offers seamless integration of hardware and software to deliver superior performance and ease of deployment. It is designed for organizations seeking robust and scalable network infrastructure, along with significant cost savings.

"Aviz One Box" includes:

High-Performance Switches from Edgecore : Known for their reliability and scalability, Edgecore switches are the foundation of the "One Box" solution, providing the hardware necessary for high-speed data transmission and advanced network management.

: Known for their reliability and scalability, Edgecore switches are the foundation of the "One Box" solution, providing the hardware necessary for high-speed data transmission and advanced network management. Aviz Networks’ ONES : At the heart of "One Box" is ONES, a vendor-agnostic suite that enhances network functionality across both SONiC and non-SONiC environments. ONES offers a comprehensive set of tools for network orchestration, observability, and real-time alerts, driving significant cost savings and operational efficiency. Aviz Networks supports this solution with 24/7, 30-minute support SLA, ensuring continuous operational excellence.

: At the heart of "One Box" is ONES, a vendor-agnostic suite that enhances network functionality across both SONiC and non-SONiC environments. ONES offers a comprehensive set of tools for network orchestration, observability, and real-time alerts, driving significant cost savings and operational efficiency. Aviz Networks supports this solution with 24/7, 30-minute support SLA, ensuring continuous operational excellence. Integration and distribution by EPS Global: EPS Global provisions the switch so it arrives to the customer as a turnkey solution. As a major distributor, EPS Global ensures that "Aviz One Box" is accessible to a wide range of industries worldwide, supporting diverse networking demands with unparalleled customer service and logistical excellence.

Quotes from Company Representatives

Calvin Chow, VP of Sales at Edgecore Networks: “At Edgecore Networks, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of networking technology. Our collaboration with Aviz Networks enhances the capabilities of open networking, integrating cutting-edge solutions like ONES to deliver unmatched performance and reliability. This partnership not only advances our shared vision for an open and interconnected world but also ensures that our customers have access to the most innovative and cost-effective networking solutions available.”

Alan Fagan, VP of Sales at EPS Global: "EPS Global is excited to bring this transformative networking solution to market. The 'Aviz One Box' solution simplifies complex networking challenges, allowing our customers to focus on innovation and growth."

Amit Tomer, VP of Sales at Aviz Networks: "The 'Aviz One Box' solution developed in collaboration with Edgecore and EPS Global is a game-changer for bringing SONiC in traditional enterprises by combining top-tier technology with comprehensive support to deliver unmatched value and performance. Our 24/7 support ensures that clients can depend on Aviz to keep their systems running smoothly around the clock."

Availability

The "Aviz One Box" solution is available immediately through EPS Global and can be tailored to specific industry needs.

About Edgecore

Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for data center, service provider, enterprise, and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-800G Ethernet switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, optical packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points. Edgecore offers a choice of commercial and open-source NOS and network application solutions.

About EPS Global

EPS Global is a world-leading value-added distributor, delivering end-to-end open disaggregated networking solutions to customers across North and South America, EMEA and Asia since 1999. EPS Global sits at the center of the open networking ecosystem, bringing together cutting-edge hardware and software to offer turnkey solutions for any use case, also providing network design, tech support, and hardware integration for hassle-free, consolidated shipments to customers' point of use. EPS Global offers stock availability, local language and currency support from its network of 28 global locations. For more information see www.epsglobal.com.

About Aviz Networks

Aviz is reshaping networks for the AI era, championing both 'Networks for AI' and 'AI for Networks'. Our AI Networking stack, offering unparalleled choice, control, and cost savings. It is designed to enhance orchestration, observability, and real-time alerts in a vendor-agnostic environment, delivering significant ROI and transforming networks with advanced LLM-based learning for critical operations. With Aviz, expect powerful, open-source solutions to drive innovation at a fraction of the cost. For more information see aviznetworks.com