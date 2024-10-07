Sustainea and Primient Join Forces to Establish Largest U.S. Bio-MEG Facility in Lafayette, Indiana

LAFAYETTE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sustainea and Primient announced a co-location partnership for the supply of corn dextrose from Primient’s facility in Lafayette, Indiana to Sustainea’s first Bio-MEG (monoethylene glycol) plant. Sustainea’s planned facility represents an investment of around $400 million and will produce a renewable, plant-based alternative to petroleum-based MEG.

Sustainea is a company created with the ambition to be the global leader in Bio-MEG, which can be used as a drop-in product, delivering high quality and functionality while significantly reducing the carbon footprint. Primient is a leading manufacturer of plant-based ingredients and industry leader in producing high-quality, low carbon dextrose. Adding Primient’s feedstock to Sustainea’s Bio-MEG plant, will significantly reduce the need for traditional fossil-based plastics by producing bioproducts for beverage bottles, food containers, apparel, and footwear.

Gustavo Sergi, Chief Executive Officer of Sustainea, says, “This partnership marks a significant step forward in building one of the largest sustainability ventures globally. Primient has proven to be a strategic partner and long-term ally, with notable operational synergies and shared values. The high energy efficiency and low-carbon dextrose produced at the Lafayette plant will uniquely position Sustainea’s products for both sustainability and competitiveness. This announcement greatly serves our customers who will benefit from decarbonizing an ever-growing PET [polyethylene terephthalate] market.”

Jim Stutelberg, Chief Executive Officer of Primient, says, “We chose a co-location partnership with Sustainea due to our aligned vision and mission, and because Sustainea’s Bio-MEG has a very strong value proposition in today’s marketplace. The selection of Lafayette is a validation of Primient’s industry-leading low carbon footprint, enabled by our investments in co-generation capabilities to transition production entirely away from the use of coal. Our collaboration with Sustainea is a great example of Primient truly living our vision of building a better future through plant-based solutions. By integrating Primient and Sustainea’s strengths, we are driving biobased innovation and filling the void for renewable, plant-based solutions.”

With enthusiastic support from the state of Indiana and the city of Lafayette, the agreement was influenced by the region’s strong infrastructure, existing transportation networks and supportive local policies. Groundbreaking is set to begin after conclusion of engineering and final investment decision, with production expected to start in 2028.

About Primient:

Primient is a leading producer of food, and industrial ingredients made from plant-based, renewable sources. Primient delivers value through deep technical, commercial, and operational excellence backed by our long-standing corn wet milling heritage. From field to customer, our priorities focus on ensuring we produce the safest, highest quality products through practices that uphold both our responsibility and commitments to our people and our planet.

About Sustainea:

Sustainea is an innovative company focused on sustainable chemistry. Established as a joint venture between Braskem and Sojitz Corporation, Sustainea is a company born with the desire to be the global leader in Bio-MEG and transform the bottles and textiles market through innovation in renewable chemicals, generating a positive impact for everyone. Sustainea’s business plan includes the construction of three industrial plants with annual production capacity of 700,000 tons of Bio-MEG.

For more information, visit www.sustaineabio.com or www.primient.com