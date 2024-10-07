Reliable Construction Joins Forces with JF Construction Services to Form Midwest Division

DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JF is pleased to announce the integration of Reliable Construction with JF Construction Services, forming the new JF Construction Services - Midwest Division. This strategic alignment enhances JF Construction Services' footprint and strengthens its capabilities to better serve clients throughout the Midwest.

The newly established Midwest Division will continue to provide top-tier construction and project management solutions, with expanded reach and access to JF Construction Services’ extensive resources. Reliable Construction’s team and expertise in the region will now operate under the JF Construction Services’ name.

Drew Bond, Vice President and Business Unit Leader of Reliable Construction, will continue in his leadership role and oversee the operations of the Midwest Division. Bond will report directly to Corey Miller, Senior Vice President of Construction Services & Operations at JF Construction Services.

“We are thrilled to combine the strengths of Reliable Construction with JF Construction Services,” said Drew Bond, VP and Business Unit Leader. “This integration represents a significant opportunity for us to deliver even greater value to our clients while expanding our regional presence. We are committed to maintaining the high standards of service and quality that Reliable Construction is known for, while benefiting from the resources and support of JF Construction Services.”

Corey Miller, Senior VP of Construction Services & Operations, added, “The formation of the Midwest Division is a key step in our strategic growth plan. We are confident that Drew and his team will continue to excel in this new structure, delivering exceptional results to our clients.”

The integration underscores JF Construction Services' commitment to providing comprehensive construction solutions and ensuring long-term success for clients across various sectors.

About JF Petroleum Group

The JF Petroleum Group is a leading provider of turn-key distribution, installation & construction, and service solutions to the North American fueling infrastructure and construction industries. The company serves retail fueling stations, commercial and government fleets, general construction, and emergency power customers through its network of 42 branch offices, 6 distribution centers and 1,500+ employees located across the United States. To learn more, visit www.jfpetrogroup.com.