Calibrant Energy Completes Acquisition of Enel X Storage Unit in North America

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Macquarie Asset Management portfolio company Calibrant Energy (“Calibrant”), a distributed energy platform providing customized energy solutions at scale, today announced the closing of the acquisition of a 100% interest in Enel X Storage, LLC (“Enel DES”) from Enel X North America, Inc. (“Enel X North America”).

The acquisition of Enel DES significantly expands Calibrant’s development pipeline and portfolio of operating assets, bolstering the company’s ability to deliver cutting-edge clean energy solutions for commercial, industrial, and institutional customers. Both Calibrant and Enel DES originate, develop, own, and operate an array of distributed energy technologies including battery storage (“BESS”), solar photovoltaics (“PV”), microgrids, and electric transport infrastructure.

As a unit of Enel X North America, Enel DES continually pushed the boundaries of customer-sited distributed energy solutions, growing to more than 330 MWh of BESS projects in operations or construction, including some of the largest behind-the-meter BESS projects in North America. Beyond its operating portfolio, Enel DES brings to Calibrant more than 700 MWh of distributed projects in late-stage development, as well as over 2 GWh of optimization service contracts which seek to increase competitiveness, improve energy spending, and reduce risks for third-party BESS projects.

“ Enel DES has an impressive track record of delivering innovative clean energy solutions to clients and I’m excited to welcome the talented Enel DES team to Calibrant,” said Philip Martin, CEO of Calibrant Energy. “ Together, we will continue to meet the evolving needs of large power users by offering scalable solutions that simplify the path to decarbonization, combat rising energy costs and price volatility, and achieve enhanced resiliency.”

About Calibrant Energy

Calibrant Energy is a distributed energy platform dedicated to providing "energy-as-a-service" solutions to commercial, industrial, and MUSH (Municipalities, Universities, Schools, and Hospitals) customers. It is owned by Macquarie Asset Management, the world’s largest infrastructure asset manager, through the Macquarie Green Energy Transition Solutions (MGETS) fund. For more information, visit www.calibrantenergy.com.

About Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager that aims to deliver positive impact for everyone. Trusted by institutions, pension funds, governments, and individuals to manage approximately $US582 billion in assets globally, we provide access to specialist investment expertise across a range of capabilities including infrastructure, green investments and renewables, real estate, agriculture & natural assets, asset finance, private credit, equities, fixed income, and multi asset solutions.

Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory and risk, and capital solutions across debt, equity, and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs more than 20,500 people in 34 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

All figures as of 31 March 2023. For more information, please visit www.macquarie.com.