MG Digital Direct Expands Multi-Channel Marketing Services with Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radisys® Corporation, a global leader in open telecom solutions, today announced that MG Digital Direct, a multi-channel marketing company, has selected Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform to expand its communications platform as a service (CPaaS) offering. By leveraging Engage Digital Platform, MG Digital Direct will not only strengthen its customers’ direct mail and multi-channel marketing campaigns but also achieve greater flexibility and control over campaign management, improving ROI.

MG Digital Direct has deployed the cloud-based Engage Digital Platform, enabling more dynamic, efficient and customized call flows for its customers using flexible, programmable tools like Visual Design Tool, REST APIs, markup languages, and SDKs. Interactive Voice Response (IVR) capabilities offer context-aware customer service that analyzes conversations for improved accuracy. These advanced features seamlessly integrate with existing solutions, providing MG Digital Direct greater operational control and reducing costs over their previously deployed solution, to support services that enhance customer engagement, retention, and demand for premium offerings.

“We’re excited to integrate Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform which allows us to streamline operations and deliver more intelligent, tailored interactions,” said Josh Domino, Operations Manager at MG Digital Direct. “The platform enhances our ability to respond to client needs and create high-quality, responsive campaigns that drive better results.”

Radisys’ capacity-based licensing model enables MG Digital Direct to manage costs based on capacity rather than usage, allowing for greater cost control. As usage grows, MG Digital Direct can optimize infrastructure expenses and drive long-term savings.

“MG Digital Direct’s adoption of Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform is a testament to the platform’s ability to deliver cost efficiencies along with unmatched flexibility in service delivery,” said Al Balasco, Head of Media, Core and Applications Business, Radisys. “With Engage Digital Platform, MG Digital Direct can provide enhanced, customized solutions, giving them a competitive edge in the multi-channel marketing landscape.”

About Radisys

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio, from digital endpoints to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

Radisys® is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.