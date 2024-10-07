Crystal Partners with BitOasis to Enhance Compliance and Monitoring Capabilities of Leading Virtual Assets Trading Platform in MENA

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crystal Intelligence, a global leader in blockchain analytics, compliance, and risk monitoring, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with BitOasis, the largest regional virtual assets broker-dealer platform in the Middle East and North Africa. Crystal’s cutting-edge anti-money laundering (AML) and transaction monitoring solutions, and hyper-local approach to blockchain analytics will further strengthen BitOasis’ capacity to safeguard its users and ensure robust compliance with relevant rules and regulations.

Since its launch in 2016, BitOasis has remained committed to providing its customers a safe, secure and regulated opportunity to buy, hold and sell virtual assets across 15 countries in the region. With more than USD 6 billion processed in trading volume since the launch of the platform, Crystal’s technology will provide BitOasis near real-time analytics and insights to help prevent fraud, further strengthening the platform’s compliance framework.

"The UAE, with its progressive regulations, is poised to become the crypto capital of the world. With our blockchain intelligence expertise, we want to empower licensed firms like BitOasis to keep the platform and their customers safe," says Navin Gupta, CEO of Crystal. “We’re proud to be partnering with a leading platform in the region and believe that BitOasis is setting the standard for focusing on building out a robust suite of compliance tools, including Crystal.”

"Crystal brings a unique mix of deep analytical compliance capabilities with a user-friendly interface that our team can immediately benefit from,” says Ola Doudin, CEO and Co-founder of BitOasis. “This collaboration underscores our continued commitment to providing a secure and safe trading environment for our users.”

Recently, Crystal announced the opening of its office in Dubai with the goal of delivering exceptional service for the many partners it has within the area. As the digital asset space evolves, regulation remains a central theme, particularly in areas such as anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorist financing, and the stability of financial markets. This partnership marks a significant step forward in aligning regional regulations with deep analytical capabilities, setting a precedent for future compliance standards in the virtual assets space.

DISCLAIMER: Virtual assets trading involves substantial risk and extreme volatility. You may lose all value invested in full, or in part, without any financial protection. Seek independent advice if necessary.

About BitOasis

Headquartered in Dubai, BitOasis is the largest and most trusted regional cryptocurrency trading platform in the Middle East and North Africa. Established in 2016, BitOasis is a pioneer of the region’s cryptocurrency ecosystem, serving as the go-to platform for first-time cryptocurrency buyers and professional traders alike. Available in 15 countries across the region, the platform provides investors with a safe and secure way to buy, hold and sell 60+ cryptocurrencies. Since its launch, BitOasis has processed more than $6 billion in trading volume and raised more than $40 million dollars in funding from leading regional and global investors, such as Wamda Capital, Jump Capital, Pantera Capital, and Global Founders Capital.

About Crystal

Crystal is a leading blockchain intelligence firm empowering financial institutions, law enforcement, and regulators with real-time blockchain analysis, investigative, and compliance solutions. Founded in 2018, Crystal helps financial institutions comply with global anti-money laundering regulations efficiently. Investigators and government agencies leverage Crystal’s cutting-edge technology and unique real-time intelligence to solve crypto investigations. Available as a free blockchain explorer, SaaS, or API.