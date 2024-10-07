COCUS and TCOR Solutions Join Forces to Drive 5G Mobile Private Networks in Canada

DUESSELDORF, Germany & CALGARY, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--COCUS, a leading German innovator in 5G technology, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with TCOR Solutions, a Canadian leader in IT infrastructure and networks.

This collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption and deployment of 5G Mobile Private Networks (MPNs) and solutions across Canada.

By combining COCUS expertise in 5G MPN and Open RAN technologies, with TCOR Solutions’ deep knowledge of the Canadian market and IT infrastructure, the partnership will empower industries across Canada to benefit from flexible, secure, and scalable connectivity solutions. The collaboration will enable companies to build robust private network infrastructures that meet their specific needs, particularly in the industrial IoT, smart manufacturing, and critical infrastructure sectors.

"This collaboration with TCOR marks a significant milestone for COCUS as we enter the Canadian market. TCOR’s deep understanding of the local market and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our mission to deliver scalable, secure, and future-ready 5G MPN solutions. Together, we will help Canadian businesses improve operational efficiency and prepare for a connected future."

– Oliver Hüttig, CEO, COCUS

As part of the partnership, both companies will promote the benefits of 5G MPN solutions to Canadian industries, including plans for lab facilities to demonstrate the technology's potential and to expand the development of use cases in sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure.

"We are excited to partner with COCUS to bring advanced 5G technology to Canadian industries. COCUS’s commitment to enhancing efficiency and future-proofing technologies aligns perfectly with our own approach to providing unique solutions tailored to each of our clients. By offering customizable, high-performance private 5G networks, we’re helping to pave the way for Industry 4.0 and beyond."

– Reno Moccia, Executive Director, TCOR Solutions

TCOR Solutions will attend the Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas during October 8-10 where they will highlight the strategic benefits of the collaboration with COCUS to partners and customers.

COCUS:

COCUS is a solution provider dedicated to connecting industries and empowering innovation worldwide through scalable, high-performance, and sustainable digital solutions and services with over 20 years of cross-industry experience. www.cocus.com

TCOR Solutions:

TCOR Solutions stands as a prominent Canadian company at the forefront of telecommunications and logistics integration with a focus on developing robust systems capable of withstanding high-intensity operational environments. www.tcorsolutions.ca