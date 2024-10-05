Revelyst Partners with Strategic Value Partners to Accelerate Growth

ANOKA, Minn. & GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revelyst, a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies and a segment of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), and Strategic Value Partners, LLC, (together with its affiliates, “SVP” or the “firm”), a global alternative investment firm with approximately $19 billion of assets under management, today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which SVP-managed funds will acquire Revelyst in an all-cash transaction based on an enterprise value of $1.125 billion. The transaction is expected to close by January 2025, subject to the completion of the $2.225 billion CSG Transaction (separate press release), as well as the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Revelyst’s world-renowned, category-defining maker brands are known for their meticulous craftsmanship and steadfast obsession with creating products and technologies that support consumers in a wide range of pursuits. The company’s purpose is to harness this collective expertise and cross-collaboration to pursue new innovations that redefine what is humanly possible in the outdoors. Revelyst’s power brands include Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf, Fox, Bell, Giro, CamelBak, Bushnell and Simms Fishing.

After consolidating its real estate footprint in the past year, Revelyst operates three platforms: Revelyst Adventure Sports in Irvine, Calif.; Revelyst Outdoor Performance in Bozeman, Mont.; and Revelyst Precision Sports Technology in San Diego. That consolidation was part of the company’s ongoing GEAR Up transformation initiative in which Revelyst is working to unlock its potential by directing resources to better meet consumer demand, synergizing and prioritizing strength in supply chain and doubling down on the equity and innovation of the company’s industry-leading brands.

The acquisition by SVP will position Revelyst to continue to capitalize on the increasing demand for outdoor activities and gear by leveraging Revelyst’s strong market presence and ability to drive long-term growth and profitability. The strategic partnership is expected to allow Revelyst to unlock new opportunities and propel margin expansion across its integrated international house of brands.

David Geenberg, Head of North American Corporate Investments at SVP, said, “ We look forward to working with Eric Nyman and the rest of the team leading this world-class outdoor gear and technology business. For almost a year, we closely followed Revelyst’s progress with this complex transaction. During that time, Revelyst has gained share through a difficult period for consumer spending thanks to the strength of its leadership, its employees and efforts like GEAR UP. With this investment, we plan to put SVP’s full operating resources and network behind Revelyst to help accelerate the success of this market leader.”

“ We are excited to partner with SVP and believe this acquisition is a positive step for Revelyst’s future,” said Revelyst CEO Eric Nyman. “ As I reflect on the last year, I am incredibly appreciative of our management team, our employees and our maker community for getting us here. We couldn’t have done this without everyone’s contribution. I believe the best is yet to come for Revelyst and for our customers, suppliers and retail partners. This partnership with SVP is going to make us a stronger company and afford us more opportunities to innovate and deliver top-tier products to outdoor enthusiasts while enhancing our market leadership in the outdoor recreation industry.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole financial adviser to SVP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is providing legal counsel.

About Revelyst

Revelyst, a segment of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), is a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies. Our category-defining brands leverage meticulous craftsmanship and cross-collaboration to pursue new innovations that redefine what is humanly possible in the outdoors. Portfolio brands include Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf, Fox, Bell, Giro, CamelBak, Bushnell, Simms Fishing and more. For more information, visit our website at www.revelyst.com.

About SVP

SVP is a global alternative investment firm that focuses on special situations, private equity, opportunistic credit and financing opportunities. The firm uses a combination of sourcing, financial and operational expertise to unlock value in its portfolio companies. Today SVP manages approximately $19 billion in assets under management, and since inception, has invested more than $48 billion of capital, including more than $18 billion in Europe. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has over 200 employees, including more than 100 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT) and London, and a presence in Tokyo. Learn more at www.svpglobal.com.

