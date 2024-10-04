Laser Photonics and Fonon Technologies Receive Order Through ADS for Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, in partnership with Fonon Technologies, announced today that it has received an order for the DTMR-3040 laser cleaning system through ADS, a military equipment and logistics powerhouse, for a California-based Marine Corps Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS).

The DefenseTech MRLS Roughening Laser (DTMR-3040) is a cutting-edge laser system for handheld laser material processing. This system integrates a high-power continuous wave laser with dual axis release technology for tackling heavy duty decontamination and surface treatment tasks in MRO operations throughout the military.

Bryan Lee, Vice President of Fonon Technologies, stated, “Fonon Technologies helps U.S. critical operations teams discover and implement the most capable laser cleaning solutions for their maintenance and operational needs. Working in sync with a top government supplier like ADS allows us to respond to our nation’s needs in the most efficient and expeditious ways possible.”

This order underscores the commitment of Laser Photonics and Fonon Technologies to deliver superior laser solutions and solidifies their growing reputation in the defense sector. DefenseTech laser systems provide a sustainable solution for surface preparation in the government and defense MRO settings. Laser cleaning eliminates the need for chemicals and abrasive media, significantly reducing secondary waste and health risks for operators. DefenseTech laser cleaning systems effectively remove rust, coatings and residue while preserving the surface integrity of critical components and ensuring operational readiness and extended equipment lifespan.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies, a sibling company of Laser Photonics, takes pride in marketing and promoting Laser Photonics’ innovative products specifically geared to meet the stringent requirements of government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military, and defense contractors. For more information, visit https://www.fonon.us.

