Best's Review Examines U.S. Auto Insurance Sector

“Life Insurance Death Benefits Paid to Beneficiaries Stabilized in 2023” examines AM Best data to identify death benefit trends and reveals what the industry is saying about them.

“Modelers’ Loss Estimates Vary, Impacted by Long-Term Effects” looks at how more sophisticated risk assessment models have become available in recent years and how modelers are often quick to issue loss estimates following a catastrophic event.

“The Future of M&A: The Impact of Global Market Trends” presents the three overarching trends among insurers that are likely to drive M&A activity in the coming decade.

