STARLUX Airlines Launches Codeshare Partnership with Alaska Airlines

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taiwan-based luxury carrier STARLUX Airlines today announced the launch of its codeshare partnership with Alaska Airlines, enhancing its network in North America. The codeshare is STARLUX’s first, and provides a seamless travel experience and flexibility for passengers of both carriers. Reservations are now open for booking through STARLUX Airlines official website and app.

The codeshare flights initially cover eight domestic routes including Salt Lake City, San Diego, Phoenix, Portland, Las Vegas, Dallas, Denver, and Austin--all to Seattle, operated by Alaska Airlines. Customers are now able to book from the eight cities and the connecting flights from Seattle to Taipei operated by STARLUX on a single ticket, making check-in and luggage transfer faster and easier.

“We are thrilled to unveil our inaugural codeshare flights in collaboration with Alaska Airlines, marking a pivotal expansion of our North American network,” said Glenn Chai, CEO of STARLUX Airlines. “This codeshare makes it easier for passengers to book connecting flights and travel seamlessly between these destinations using both airlines. STARLUX will continue to forge strategic partnerships with airlines to further expand our passenger networks, fostering mutual growth and success for all involved.”

"We're proud to be STARLUX's first airline partner and excited about this next chapter in our ongoing cooperation," said Brett Catlin, vice president of loyalty, alliances and sales at Alaska Airlines. "We look forward to inviting guests on board and delighting them with the premium experience and care that Alaska is known for across the industry."

STARLUX Airlines operates a total of 31 routes, covering a comprehensive network across Asia, as well as three major cities on the U.S. West Coast: Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. The Los Angeles route is set to increase from daily service to 10 flights per week starting December 22, while the Seattle route will expand from three weekly to daily flights from March 1 next year.

For more details on STARLUX’s codeshare flights with Alaska Airlines, please visit the STARLUX Airlines website at https://www.starlux-airlines.com/.

About STARLUX Airlines

Founded on the philosophy that luxury should be available to everyone, not just the elite, Taiwan-based STARLUX is a boutique international airline serving a total of 23 routes from Taiwan to the US, Japan, Macau, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. STARLUX passengers traveling between Asia and North America are able to enjoy an easy transfer in Taipei with its three US routes: Taipei-Los Angeles, Taipei-San Francisco and Taipei-Seattle. STARLUX prioritizes safety and offers unparalleled service with the goal of making flying a truly luxurious and unforgettable experience. For more information, visit https://www.starlux-airlines.com/en-US, or on our US social channels Facebook and Instagram.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld Alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.