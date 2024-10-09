ONRAMP Continues Its Expansion of Their Digital Network With Leading Truck Fuel Provider

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ONRAMP, a leading provider of innovative payment processing solutions, and Love's Travel Stops, one of the largest travel stop networks in the United States, are excited to announce a new agreement aimed at preventing fraud and improving payment experiences for the trucking and transportation sectors.

The agreement between ONRAMP and Love's is designed to provide truck drivers, fleet operators, and logistics companies more efficient, secure, and seamless payment options. Leveraging the combined expertise of both companies, the relationship will include enhanced payment features, such as cardless transactions, loyalty rewards, and streamlined account management, all tailored specifically to meet the needs of the trucking industry.

Key features of the partnership include:

Integrated payment solutions: Truck drivers and fleet operators will benefit from the seamless integration between ONRAMP’s secure processing platform with Love's Travel Stops' extensive network of over 580 locations across the country.

Loyalty and rewards programs: Customers will gain access to exclusive rewards and benefits when using ONRAMP at Love's locations.

Advanced Security: Both companies are committed to providing top-tier security measures to protect against fraud, with safe and reliable transactions.

24/7 customer support: Round-the-clock assistance will be available to address any payment-related issues, ensuring uninterrupted service for all customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Love's Travel Stops to bring advanced digital payment solutions to the trucking industry," said Michael Morris, CEO of ONRAMP. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to streamline and enhance the payment experience for professional drivers and fleet managers, ensuring they can access the most secure and convenient transaction process in the industry."

The partnership went live in June, with plans to expand services and benefits over time. Customers can expect to see the new payment features integrated across all Love's Travel Stops, providing greater convenience and value in their daily operations.

About ONRAMP

ONRAMP is building modern payments infrastructure for the transportation industry and operates a nationwide, fully-integrated digital payments network at truck stops in the United States. Its payment processing solutions enable secure, efficient transactions for carriers and logistics companies, lowering costs and eliminating fraud.