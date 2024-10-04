Brighton Marine Awarded Uniformed Services Healthcare Contract by Department of Defense

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brighton Marine, Inc., one of the nation’s longstanding non-profits supporting healthcare and housing needs for service members, military retirees and veterans, has been awarded a commercial contract by the Department of Defense (DoD) to provide comprehensive health care services through the Uniformed Services Family Health Plan.

“We are honored to support the DoD in our shared healthcare mission to our military service members, veterans, and their families,” said Rosye Cloud, CEO of Brighton Marine. “For over 40 years, Brighton Marine has developed a trusted reputation as a nonprofit delivering healthcare, housing, and supportive services.”

The services to be provided through this contract will be delivered across the Greater New England area and include management of provider networks, medical management, enrollment, customer service, and other related requirements.

Contract begins Oct. 1, 2024 through Sept. 30, 2025 at a fixed price of $160,539,423.

The full list of awarded partners is located HERE.

About Brighton Marine, Inc.

Brighton Marine, Inc. (BMI) is a 501c-3 non-profit established more than 40 years ago in Brighton, Mass., whose mission is to provide healthcare, housing and hope to servicemembers, veterans and their families. Today, Brighton Marine has expanded its services to provide healthcare support to more than 15,000 veterans, uniformed service members and their families, as well as veterans housing and other support to local community members. Learn more about BMI at www.BrightonMarine.org.