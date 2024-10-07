XR Extreme Reach and The Female Quotient Unveil RX: The New Industry Metric for Representation in Advertising and Creative Content

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XR Extreme Reach (XR), a global technology company, and The Female Quotient (The FQ), an experience and media company advancing gender equality in the workplace, today announced the launch of the Representation Index (RX), the first global metric to quantify inclusivity in advertising and creative content. RX scores will enable actionable insights to measure inclusivity bias, helping brands to better align their content with representation goals, while driving greater resonance and marketing ROI.

XR and The FQ will unveil RX in the Equality Lounge® @ Advertising Week New York on Monday, October 7th, 2024, marking a pivotal moment for brands and agencies striving to ensure authentic representation in their advertising campaigns. As of October 7th, every XR customer will have the opportunity to unlock their RX score, setting the foundation for RX to be adopted industry-wide.

Powered by advanced AI models and global scale that spans over 140 countries, the XR metric provides real-time analysis of assets inclusive of key diversity dimensions such as age, gender expression, body type, skin tone, and soon to include accessibility and authority. These collective elements make up RX, which produces scores by industry vertical, brand, campaign and at the asset level. Today, over two million assets have been analyzed for the RX score, allowing marketers to track progress against industry benchmarks and unlock opportunities to optimize content.

Jo Kinsella, global president and chief operating officer of XR Extreme Reach, and Shelley Zalis, Founder and CEO of The Female Quotient will announce RX during their onstage session in the Equality Lounge® @ Advertising Week New York. The session will reveal RX scores by industry and explore how RX delivers critical data intelligence to help brands understand, measure, and enhance their representation efforts.

“XR is committed to creative responsibility and elevating the role creative plays in driving consumer action. Our goal is to give every brand in the world the opportunity to measure inclusivity to better connect and engage with audiences. Through data intelligence, we can maximize creative impact and ensure that representation is measurable, meaningful, and drives audience resonance for all advertisers.”

Shelley Zalis, Founder and CEO of The Female Quotient, shared “As the pioneer of online market research and Co-Founder of SeeHer and GEM (Gender Equality Measure), I know the power of metrics in driving progress. The RX metric offers brands a comprehensive solution to measure what matters to evaluate and improve their representation in creative content. We’re thrilled to partner with XR to lead this transformative new industry standard.”

The Female Quotient and XR will showcase RX at several major industry events throughout Q4 2024, including the Forbes CMO Summit and ANA Masters of Marketing. For more information about RX, visit xr.global/rx

