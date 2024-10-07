Soho Square Exits Assured Data Protection After Extraordinary Growth

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soho Square Capital LLP, an investment firm focused on financing established and growing UK and European SMEs, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a legally binding agreement for the early realisation of its growth investment in Assured Data Protection (“Assured” or “the Company”), a managed service provider focused on backup and disaster recovery, whose services are powered by Rubrik software. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

Soho Square backed Assured in 2023, with capital and its expertise, to support an acceleration of the company’s growth plans led by CEO Simon Chappell. In the last year, Assured has delivered extraordinary growth across its UK and US business. This transaction enables Soho Square to exit ahead of plan and crystallise significant returns for its investors, and the company takes on new equity investment from Oakley Capital at an exciting time in its growth plans.

Assured’s services are built around the industry leading Rubrik software to offer Backup, Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Solutions to large SME’s and Enterprises, allowing organisations to install and use Rubik’s groundbreaking technology through flexible Capex / Opex models with a fully managed service that offers tailored 24/7 support.

Assured has built an enviable customer base in the mid-market (<$1bn revenue), including Shoosmiths, University of Birmingham, Ineos, City & Guilds and the Royal Opera House, as well as larger clients such as Disney, Elanco and Honda. Assured’s UK office is based near Leeds and its US office is in Herndon, VA.

Simon Chappell, CEO of Assured Data Protection, said:

“ We chose the right partner in Soho Square to support us with capital and their expertise as we accelerated our growth plans, while retaining control of our business. We are thrilled with the growth we have achieved together, and now look forward to the next chapter for Assured.”

James Smallridge, Director at Soho Square, commented:

“ Assured Data Protection is a high quality business and we are proud of the growth achieved, delivered well ahead of plan. We’re looking forward to backing more great UK and European businesses with Soho Square’s flexible capital solutions, designed to work perfectly for ambitious leaders. Our bespoke financing solution helps entrepreneurs like Simon and his co-founders to stay in control of the businesses they created, whilst securing capital and know-how to accelerate growth.”

Soho Square’s deal team was led by James Smallridge, supported by Joe Tebbutt. Shareholders were advised by Hogan Lovells (James Cross - legal), EY (Matt Eves - corporate finance), Grant Thornton (Michael Gilmore - tax), Stax (Florent Jarry - commercial due diligence), KPMG (Mark Alcroft - financial due diligence). Soho Square was advised by Grant Thornton (Lucy Orhnial & Sofie Morgan - tax). Assured Data Protection management received corporate finance advice from Momentum CF (Alastair Boorman).

About Soho Square Capital

Soho Square Capital is an investment firm focused on providing flexible capital solutions, typically in the form of senior or preferred capital with minority equity stakes, to established and growing UK and European SMEs. Headquartered in London, the firm is led by a highly experienced team that has been investing together for over 15 years, through many economic cycles and have the expertise and flexibility to invest up to £40 million in any given transaction, across the capital structure, from senior debt to equity. The team works closely with business owners and management teams to structure innovative, bespoke financing solutions and offer enhanced portfolio company support.

www.soho-sq.com

About Assured Data Protection

Assured data Protection is the only exclusive Rubrik managed service provider globally, their knowledge set truly differentiates Assured Data Protection and sets them apart from other MSPs. Assured’s aim is to simplify data protection.

Assured teamed up with Rubrik to offer Backup, Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Solutions to large SME and Enterprises. Assured believe that Rubrik has transformed the data protection industry. Bringing simplicity, speed and ease of use to the market space. Their service allows organisations to install and use Rubik’s groundbreaking technology through flexible Capex / Opex models with a fully managed service that offers tailored 24/7 support.

https://assured-dp.com/