Quest Technology Management Awarded Enterprise Technology Contract for HPE and ExaGrid in California

ROSEVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quest Media & Supplies, Inc., d.b.a. Quest Technology Management, was awarded a Mandatory Statewide Contract for use by state and local government to buy IT equipment by California state Department of General Services (DGS).

Quest received contract awards for HPE Hyper-Converged, Networking, SAN Fabric and multiple Servers as well as the full silo for ExaGrid.

“The Enterprise Technology Contract provides California State and Local purchasing entities a way to easily procure IT products,” stated Tim Burke, Quest Technology Management CEO. “Through partnerships with HPE and ExaGrid we are able to help agencies streamline the procurement process to meet their IT objectives.”

DGS’ Procurement Division awarded the contracts after evaluating the competitive responses to administrative requirements and cost factors based on a set of criteria. Quest competed to be designated to sell in different product “silos.” The resulting contracts will be available for California purchasing entities to use for planned and future IT projects.

Details for Quest’s contract 1-24-70-19-26 can be found here: https://questsys.com/industries/government/etc/

Quest has additional Government contracting vehicles for IT projects which can be found here: https://questsys.com/industries/government/

About Quest Technology Management: Quest Technology Management is a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity and IT solutions.

