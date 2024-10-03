Lafarge Canada Invests in Low-Carbon Fuel Facility to Drive Emissions Reductions

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lafarge Canada Inc., a member of Holcim Group, has officially commissioned its state-of-the-art Low-Carbon1 Fuel (LCF) facility at its Exshaw cement plant in collaboration with Geocycle Canada. The $38 million facility will reduce the plant's reliance on traditional fuels by replacing up to 50% of natural gas used for one of its kilns. This alternative thermal energy is derived from construction demolition waste, primarily discarded wood that would otherwise end up in landfills and emit methane.

To mark this milestone, Lafarge and Geocycle are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, which will be attended by local leaders and key stakeholders.

"Our commitment to building a sustainable future is at the core of everything we do," said Brad Kohl, president and CEO of Lafarge Canada (West). "The LCF project is a prime example of how innovation and collaboration can drive positive change, lowering our environmental footprint through the use of waste biomass materials while closing the material loop to conserve natural resources.”

Geocycle Canada, also a member of Holcim Group, is responsible for co-processing the CDW into low-carbon fuels. This method ensures no residue is left behind, offering a complete solution. The materials are carefully selected and processed to maintain high safety and quality standards.

“Alberta is showing the world you can reduce emissions while growing the economy at the same time. We are proud to support this announcement as another way our province is reducing emissions and creating good jobs for Albertans for years to come,” said Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas.

This new facility was made possible with $10 million in funding from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) through the Government of Alberta’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) fund. “Advancing technology solutions that will help keep valuable materials in the economy and out of landfills makes good environmental and economic sense,” said Justin Riemer, CEO of Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA). “Our hope is that any positive results or lessons learned will encourage others in the cement industry to do the same, giving this investment a greater, far-reaching impact.”

The Exshaw plant, a key supplier of cement across Canada and the Pacific Northwest of the United States, supports major infrastructure projects while advancing Lafarge’s coast-to-coast sustainability efforts. The LCF facility is projected to divert up to 120,000 tonnes of construction demolition waste from landfills each year, reducing CO2 emissions by as much as 30,000 tonnes2 annually. Sourced from partners like ECCO Recycling, these materials contribute and align with Canada's net-zero goals for 2050

Following the success of Lafarge’s Brookfield cement plant announcement in September, this initiative is a key part of Lafarge Canada’s broader sustainability strategy and is supported by the Government of Canada’s Low Carbon Economy Fund and grants from the Province of Alberta. The Exshaw plant is on track to become one of Canada's most carbon-efficient cement facilities, setting a new industry benchmark for low-carbon technologies.

Lafarge Canada is the largest provider of innovative and sustainable building solutions in Canada, including aggregates, cement, ready mix and precast concrete, asphalt and paving, and road and civil construction. We have over 7,500 employees and 400 sites across the country, and as an affiliate of Holcim, Lafarge Canada is driven by the Group’s purpose to build progress for people and the planet.

Holcim’s 63,448 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building while improving living standards for all. We empower our customers to build better with less, with a broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact® to ECOPlanet®. Through innovative systems, from Elevate’s roofing to PRB’s insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is on its way to becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

1 Low (or lower or alternative low) carbon fuels are defined here and in some Canadian jurisdictions as fuels with lower carbon emissions than the fossil fuels they replace, which in the case of the Exshaw plant, is natural gas.

2 Applicable to Scope 1 plant emissions with reductions determined using WBCSD/WCI methodology.