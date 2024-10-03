Marketing Architects Builds Annika Audience™ for Unified TV Buying

Annika Audience from Marketing Architects is an AI recommendation engine that determines the right mix of linear and Connected TV to improve advertisers’ reach and return on ad spend.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TV advertising agency Marketing Architects announces the release of Annika Audience™. The AI-powered recommendation engine finds the ideal mix of linear and Connected TV media based on advertisers’ target audience and campaign goals. This addresses a critical challenge in the fragmented TV landscape.

According to Nielsen, 74% of TV households watch both forms of television. This makes it difficult for advertisers to know how to best reach audiences across all forms of TV. Plus, many TV agencies purchase linear and CTV in silos, using separate, third-party platforms. This leads to missed opportunities and inefficiencies.

Annika Audience™ solves this challenge. AI analyzes first- and third-party data to find where a brand’s core customers watch. It then uses historical insights, predictive modeling, and forecasted viewership patterns to calculate the optimal media mix across all forms of TV for the best possible reach and ROI.

“This is a significant advancement in bringing together linear and CTV buying for our clients,” says Catherine Walstad, Chief Media Officer at Marketing Architects. “Annika Audience™ helps our clients get the best of both worlds and our buyers maximize channel effectiveness across the entire TV landscape.”

The recommendation engine builds on Marketing Architects' media-buying AI, Annika®’s, existing capabilities to provide a more holistic view of TV.

“Advertisers have been stuck navigating a fractured TV landscape for too long,” explains Chief Client Officer Whitney Stratten. “We’re moving forward, and what we’re doing is about more than reaching the right audience. It’s about reaching the right audience, at the right time, on the right platforms and networks. All while making sure every ad dollar works harder and smarter.”

Annika Audience ™ is now available to all Marketing Architects clients. For more information, visit www.marketingarchitects.com/our-technology.

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that rebuilt the traditional agency model to help brands drive profitable growth. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has spent more than 25 years building homegrown technology to solve TV's pricing, measurement and scale challenges. For more information, visit marketingarchitects.com.