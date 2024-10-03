Birdzi Enhances Access to Its Customer Intelligence Platform Through Partnership With Armeta Analytics

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s most comprehensive customer intelligence and engagement ecosystem, today announced an integration with data engineering firm Armeta Analytics that streamlines workflows and reduces the technological lift for Birdzi’s retail customers.

Armeta will facilitate the onboarding of Birdzi’s retail customers through a simplified integration process that makes it easier for Birdzi customers to make use of the company’s industry-leading customer engagement tools and personalized marketing solutions, including VISPER Live.

“By automating data management processes and simplifying system upgrades, Armeta reduces the technical burden on retailers and grocers,” said Barry Lovalvo, chief technology officer and founder, Armeta Analytics. “As Birdzi’s customer network grows and expands, Armeta’s scalable solutions ensure that our data infrastructure remains nimble and adaptable to specific retailer needs.”

When a retailer onboards with Armeta and Birdzi, Armeta will handle all data ingestion, cleansing and validation before it enters the Birdzi platform, ensuring quicker access to Birdzi’s personalization capabilities without requiring extensive technical interventions.

“Armeta plays a critical role in helping Birdzi’s retail customers efficiently integrate their data with our platform,” said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder, Birdzi. “This partnership underscores Birdzi’s commitment to making our technology more accessible and user friendly, removing friction from the integration process and delivering swift value to our trusted customers.”

Birdzi will be available for meetings and demonstrations at booth A234 at Groceryshop, the global event for grocery and CPG innovation, in Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 7-9, 2024.

To learn more about Birdzi’s partners and innovative grocery solutions, schedule a meeting with Shekar Raman at Groceryshop or visit birdzi.com.

About Birdzi

Birdzi was founded with a vision to make the shopping experience “Smart, Personal and Seamless” for the shopper, while empowering retailers and brands to easily and intelligently connect with the shopper at the right time and place with the right message. For more information, visit birdzi.com.

About Armeta

Armeta was founded back in 1998 with a singular vision: to unlock the value in data and transform data to accelerate innovation and growth for our clients. Armeta has remained dedicated to developing powerful, dynamic, and modern data engineering solutions. For more information, visit Armeta.com.