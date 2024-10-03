AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of Shelter Mutual Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of Shelter Mutual Insurance Company (Shelter Mutual) (Columbia, MO) and its property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries (collectively referred to as Shelter). Concurrently, AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term ICR to “a” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) and affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) of Shelter Life Insurance Company (Shelter Life) (Columbia, MO), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shelter Mutual. The outlook of the Long-Term ICRs have been revised to stable from negative while the outlook of the FSRs is stable. (Please see below for a detailed listing of the P/C companies and ratings.)

The Credit Ratings (ratings) of Shelter reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The Long-Term ICR downgrades for Shelter reflect underwriting performance that has fallen below that of its peer companies. These underwriting losses have resulted from several weather-related events, particularly in states where Shelter a high geographic concentration. The weather-related losses from hurricanes and winter storms have put pressure on the group’s operating performance assessment with five consecutive years of underwriting losses, and three consecutive years of operating losses. Offsetting these losses is the group’s reinsurance book of business, which has recently become more profitable. The company continues to execute on strategic plans to return to profitability, which includes taking significant rate increases that have already begun to earn through. While underwriting ratios are expected to improve, it is not likely to result in a return to underwriting profitability in the near-term. Despite the underwriting losses, the group’s balance sheet strength continues to be assessed at the strongest level supported by the strongest risk-adjusted capital position, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR).

The ratings of Shelter Life reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM.

The Long-Term ICR downgrade for Shelter Life reflects the removal of rating lift that it derived from the lead P/C rating unit. Shelter Life maintains the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by BCAR, along with a conservative investment portfolio, simplified product offering consistent with its P/C-focused distribution and has been profitable in each of the past five years.

The Long-Term ICRs have been downgraded to “a” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) and the FSR of A (Excellent) have been affirmed, with the outlook for the Long-Term ICRs revised to stable from negative and the outlook of the FSR at stable for the following P/C subsidiaries of Shelter Mutual Insurance Company:

Haulers Insurance Company, Inc.

Shelter General Insurance Company

Shelter Reinsurance Company

AmShield Insurance Company

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.