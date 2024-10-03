FLOR Launches Ongoing Partnership with Make-A-Wish to Support Children with Critical Illnesses

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FLOR®, a high-end area rug brand for homes, offices, and every space in between, today announces its ongoing partnership with non-profit Make-A-Wish® to help grant life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses. As a national partner of the organization, FLOR now features a point-of-sale donation option for customers and will donate a percentage of proceeds on select products to Make-A-Wish.

Currently, customers can donate either $1, $5, $10, or a custom amount at checkout, and, for a limited time, when they purchase select products, 5% of every sale will go to Make-A-Wish. This includes the following:

“We are honored to partner with Make-A-Wish to help create lasting memories for children facing critical illnesses,” said James Pope, General Manager at FLOR. “We understand the power of these life-changing wishes, and through our partnership, we aim to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the children and drive awareness of the power of these wishes in providing confidence, joy, and hope.”

FLOR’s partnership with Make-A-Wish is an extension of the brand’s commitment to make a positive impact by creating beautiful, smart, and responsible designs. Research shows a wish can give kids the strength to fight against and even overcome a critical illness, and FLOR is proud to be a part of the wish granting process.

"We are excited to welcome FLOR as a new partner in our mission to grant life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses," said Leslie Motter, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Each wish has the incredible power to create lasting joy and hope in these children's lives. With the generous support of partners like FLOR, we can broaden our reach and bring much-needed relief from the traumatic stress that kids and families experience in the face of a critical illness."

While this is the first time that FLOR has joined Make-A-Wish as a national partner, the area rug brand has previously supported the non-profit by donating carpet tiles for room makeover wishes. FLOR has provided flooring to support wish kids since 2016.

To learn more about the partnership, visit www.flor.com/make-a-wish-donation.

About FLOR

FLOR®, the premium design brand of Interface®, has brought high-end area rugs to homes, offices, and every space between since 2003. FLOR carpet tiles are beautiful, easy to install, and responsibly sourced. Our customizable designs are engineered for high-traffic spaces, from family rooms to conference rooms. For more information, visit FLOR.com.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.