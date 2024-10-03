Fisk Electric Awarded First Phase of the $147 Million Electrical Contract for a New Harris Health Hospital in Northeast Harris County, Texas

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Fisk Electric Company (“Fisk Electric”), has been awarded the first phase (valued at approximately $29 million) of a guaranteed maximum price contract currently valued at approximately $147 million by McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. for electrical services for the new Harris Health hospital on the Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital campus in Houston, Texas. The project owner is Harris Health. Fisk Electric’s scope of work includes the core and shell and tenant finish-out electrical and fire alarm components for the ground-up construction of the new hospital tower and podium. Work is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024 with substantial completion of the entire electrical contract anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2028.

The new 12-story hospital – slated to become Harris County’s third Level I trauma center – is expected to open in late 2028. The new hospital will include approximately 1.3 million square feet and will feature 390 private rooms, with the space to add 60 more when additional capacity is needed. With a rooftop helipad, 15 dedicated operating rooms and a cutting-edge hybrid operating room, the hospital is designed to cater to a wide range of medical needs from routine procedures to the most complex emergency surgeries.

The initial $29 million portion of the overall contract value was added to the Company’s backlog in the third quarter of 2024 with the remaining portions to be added to backlog as subsequent phases are awarded.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget, while adhering to strict quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials and subcontractors required for a project. We also offer self-performed construction services including site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).

About Harris Health

Harris Health is the public healthcare safety-net provider established in 1966 to serve the residents of Harris County, Texas. As an essential healthcare system, Harris Health champions better health for the entire community, with a focus on low-income uninsured and underinsured patients, through acute and primary care, wellness, disease management, population health and correctional health services. Ben Taub Hospital (Level I Trauma Center) and Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital (Level III Trauma Center) anchor Harris Health’s robust network of 37 clinics, health centers, specialty locations and virtual (telemedicine) technology.