AECOM selected to provide program management services for the Queen Street Housing Enabling Infrastructure Program (HEIP) in Ontario, Canada

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been selected by Peel Region to provide program management services for the Queen Street Housing Enabling Infrastructure Program (HEIP). This initiative aims to build the necessary wastewater and water linear infrastructure to support the development of housing mandated under Bill 23, which includes Ontario’s goal to build 1.5 million units by 2031.

“We are proud to partner with Peel Region on this groundbreaking program, accelerating infrastructure delivery while safeguarding the public and advancing more sustainable cities,” said Drew Jeter, chief executive of AECOM’s Program Management global business line. “Our program management capabilities will ensure innovative solutions that meet the Region’s goals and set a new standard for infrastructure delivery, while supporting the long-term health and vitality of the community.”

“Our teams have played a central role in shaping the Region’s water infrastructure, having already delivered an array of treatment facilities for this rapidly growing community,” said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business. “As the industry’s top global water firm, our unparalleled technical expertise prepares us to realize our clients' boldest ambitions as they accelerate their investments in water infrastructure modernization and expansion.”

The Queen Street HEIP plans to build essential infrastructure to support new housing projects, stimulate local economic growth and improve community well-being. AECOM’s scope of work for the program includes planning, designing, and implementing new water and wastewater systems to ensure residents have safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater services that meet the accelerated growth and housing demands in Peel.

“With our proven track record of managing complex water and wastewater programs, we are ready to deliver on this critical program,” said Richard Barrett, chief executive of AECOM’s Canada region. “Our in-depth knowledge of the Region’s infrastructure priorities, and experienced local water experts stand ready to deliver large-scale infrastructure improvements that support sustainable development well into the future.”

AECOM’s most recent work in the region includes the expansion of the Clarkson Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF), which aims to increase capacity at the facility to accommodate the area’s growing population as well as multiple projects supporting drinking water treatment at the Arthur P. Kennedy and Lorne Park water treatment plants.

