Independent Bankers Association of Texas and Community Capital Launch the “IBAT Loan Marketplace,” Streamlining Portfolio Management for Texas Banks

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) announces Community Capital Technology Inc. (Community Capital) as an official "Endorsed Provider" and the launch of the “IBAT Loan Marketplace,” a digital platform designed to empower Texas community banks to buy, sell, participate, and originate loans more transparently and cost effectively.

This relationship with Community Capital, a Bankers Helping Bankers Fund (BHB Fund)-backed fintech, delivers a technology solution for community banks, providing them with the tools and resources necessary to diversify their loan portfolios and manage liquidity, all while connecting them with other financial institutions across Texas and beyond. The IBAT Loan Marketplace not only simplifies the process of finding counterparties but also offers access to a diverse range of loan opportunities, enabling banks to manage risk and enhance lending capabilities through more seamless, direct transactions.

Christopher Williston, President and CEO of IBAT, stated, “The IBAT Loan Marketplace is a game-changer for community banks across Texas. By leveraging innovative technology from Community Capital, our member banks will now be able to more effectively manage their loan portfolios and unlock new opportunities for growth. We’re excited to offer access to this powerful platform, which will enhance collaboration, mitigate risk, and provide better service to our Texas bank community.”

The IBAT Loan Marketplace streamlines the loan trading process, allowing community banks to list, search, and close loan transactions of types securely and efficiently. With advanced technology alongside support from experienced professionals, banks can operate more smoothly and access a broader range of opportunities and partners.

Matthew Smith, Director of Innovation Initiatives at IBAT, added, "This platform represents a significant leap forward in how community banks do business. The IBAT Loan Marketplace makes it easier for banks to access new relationships and loan opportunities, supporting their growth and long-term sustainability. We’re proud to offer a solution that strengthens Texas banks.”

Garrett Smith, CEO of Community Capital, remarked, “We are honored to be named an Endorsed Provider by IBAT and to deliver the technology powering the IBAT Loan Marketplace. Community Capital already has more than 1,300 institutions on the platform, and we are excited to welcome IBAT’s membership community to join our existing network of institutions across Texas and nationwide. This relationship is particularly meaningful because Texas and IBAT are critical champions and leaders of community banking both within the state and beyond. We look forward to working together to continue to strengthen and support the future of community banking.”

The IBAT Loan Marketplace represents a powerful tool for community banks, equipping them to better serve their clients and communities. By fostering collaboration among institutions, the platform is poised to transform the landscape of community banking in Texas.

About the Independent Bankers Association of Texas

Formed in 1974, the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) represents Texas community banks. The Austin-based group is the largest state community banking organization in the nation with membership comprised of almost 5,000 banks and branches in more than 700 Texas communities. Providing safe and responsible financial services to all Texans, IBAT member bank assets range in size from $28 million to $51 billion with combined assets statewide of $296 billion. IBAT member banks are committed to supporting and investing in their local communities. www.ibat.org

About Community Capital Technology Inc.

Community Capital is a fintech company specializing in loan marketplace technology, providing solutions for financial institutions to efficiently trade, originate, and manage loans. www.communityct.com