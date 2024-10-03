Sage Geosystems Expands Collaboration with the DoD to Enhance Energy Resilience through Geothermal Energy at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sage Geosystems, a leader in next-generation geothermal using its proprietary Geopressured Geothermal Systems (GGS) technology, announced today it has been selected to conduct geothermal project development initiatives at Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi, Texas. In partnership with the Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), and the Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP), Sage will evaluate the potential for geothermal baseload power generation to provide clean and resilient energy at the military base.

The U.S. Navy’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2045 highlights the critical role of innovative energy technologies like geothermal in securing the future of its operations and infrastructure. This initial effort will assess advanced geothermal technologies as well as the integration of hybrid energy solutions, such as energy storage, thermal use, and dispatchable power, aimed at creating cost-effective, 24/7 energy resilience. The deployment of geothermal energy could create a microgrid and reduce the base’s dependency on the utility grid, ensuring continuous power supply during outages or emergencies.

“We’re pleased to expand our partnership with the DoD at NAS Corpus Christi to demonstrate the advantages of geothermal technology for military energy independence,” said Cindy Taff, CEO of Sage Geosystems. “As we advance our Geopressured Geothermal Systems, we see tremendous potential to not only provide carbon-free power, but also strengthen the operational capabilities of U.S. military installations in an increasingly digital and electric world.”

In addition to NAS Corpus Christi, Sage is currently conducting initiatives at Fort Bliss and has completed an analysis at the Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base. These analyses could pave the way for expanding geothermal energy solutions across additional U.S. military installations. The company’s proprietary technology leverages hot dry rock, a more abundant geothermal resource compared to traditional hydrothermal formations, to provide energy resilience for critical infrastructure.

Sage is also currently building a 3MW commercial EarthStore™ geothermal energy storage facility in Christine, Texas that is scheduled for completion in December 2024. In addition, Sage recently announced a partnership with Meta Platforms where Sage will deliver up to 150MW of geothermal power generation at a yet to be determined location east of the Rocky Mountains.

For more information about Sage Geosystems, please visit www.sagegeosystems.com.

About Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, located in Nueces County, Texas, is a critical training and operations hub for the U.S. Navy. Commissioned in 1941, NAS Corpus Christi serves as a vital center for advanced flight training and supports multiple tenant commands and activities. The base plays a crucial role in the Navy’s mission, training aviators and supporting operations with state-of-the-art facilities. As part of the Navy’s ongoing commitment to energy resilience and environmental responsibility, NAS Corpus Christi is also involved in initiatives to advance sustainable energy solutions that contribute to mission assurance and climate goals.

About Sage Geosystems

Sage Geosystems was founded in 2020 and is developing energy storage and geothermal baseload technologies deep in the earth. The Sage Geosystems team has over 200 combined years in the oil and gas industry, with experience delivering major projects including Deepwater, Arctic, and Unconventional shales. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.sagegeosystems.com.