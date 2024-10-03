PlayStar Announces Partnership with the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PlayStar, the innovative, customer-focused online casino brand that’s currently taking the U.S. by storm, has announced it will be stepping up its engagement efforts in the Garden State after signing a partnership deal with the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center.

As official partner of the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center, the new collaboration will see PlayStar gain substantial exposure in the state both online via branded communications with the popular NHL franchise on the PlayStar website and offline during Devils home games at Prudential Center, where it will sponsor the ongoing “Golden Goal Sweepstakes.”

A season-long “Golden Goal Sweepstakes” promotion will enable Devils fans the chance to win $10,000 cash at every home game. If a goal is scored during the 11:00 – 10:00 minute mark in the 2nd period of a Devils’ game, PlayStar will randomly select a winner from one of the players who entered a submission in the Golden Goal contest. The online casino will also be featured in in-game graphics and PA announcements at the arena. Not only that, PlayStar will be able to offer fans a number of money-can’t-buy experiences including VIP match packages, post-game photos on ice and more.

This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for PlayStar to build brand affinity and credibility among a highly-engaged audience.

Throughout the course of the 24-25 season, PlayStar will also look to leverage its partnership with the Devils to create further engagement opportunities, with current plans including the creation of co-branded ice-hockey themed gamification & leaderboards that will enable PlayStar customers to win tickets to upcoming games and events at Prudential Center.

Jon Bowden, Chief Marketing Officer at PlayStar, said: “Having already made such significant in-roads into the competitive New Jersey market, PlayStar is thrilled to announce that it will be partnering with the New Jersey Devils to bring even more locally focused benefits to our players.

“Through our sponsorship of the ‘Golden Goal Sweepstakes’ promotion and our extensive presence at Prudential Center, we’ll be able to position the PlayStar brand in front of a highly-engaged online casino audience while also offering new and existing customers alike the chance to win VIP home game and concert tickets as well as many other money-can’t-buy experiences.”

Chad Biggs, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Activation, New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center, said: “The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center are thrilled to welcome PlayStar as our first-ever online casino partner and sponsor of the ‘Golden Goal Sweepstakes.’ Together with PlayStar, we look forward to enhancing the fan experience with this in-game promotion and creating unique money-can’t-buy opportunities for fans to enjoy.”

About PlayStar

PlayStar Gaming Group AB (http://www.PlayStar.com) is a fully licensed online casino in the U.S. dedicated to providing a highly personalized gaming experience. Through its “casino first” platform, PlayStar offers an extensive selection of award-winning slots, table games, and promotions. Utilizing real-time player data, PlayStar ensures a tailored and star-studded experience for every user. PlayStar launched in New Jersey in August 2022 and plans to launch in further states in the future.

About the New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils are part of the 32-team National Hockey League, with teams throughout the United States and Canada. Established in 1982, they recently celebrated their 40th season in the Garden State. During that time, the team has won three Stanley Cup Championships: 1995, 2000 and 2003. Follow the Devils at NewJerseyDevils.com, on Facebook, X, and Instagram. The New Jersey Devils organization is a HBSE property.

About Prudential Center

Prudential Center is the world-class sports and entertainment venue located in downtown Newark, New Jersey. Opened in October 2007, the state-of-the-art arena is the home of the National Hockey League’s (NHL) three-time Stanley Cup Champion New Jersey Devils, Seton Hall University’s NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball program, and more than 210 concerts, family shows and special events each year. Ranked in the Top 5 worldwide by Pollstar, Billboard and Venues Today, Prudential Center is recognized as one of the premier venues in the United States, and hosts over 2 million guests annually. For more information about Prudential Center, visit https://www.prucenter.com/ and follow the arena on Facebook, X and Instagram @PruCenter. Prudential Center is a HBSE property.