Laser Photonics Unveils Animated Concept of Brokk 110 With Laser Cleaning & Cutting Attachments

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, and Brokk, a leading provider of remote-controlled robotic machines for construction, tunneling, mining, metal processing and military customers, have revealed an exciting visual concept of the Brokk 110 Robot with LPC’s laser cleaning system as an attachment.

This innovative system is the next step in the recent partnership between LPC and both Brokk US and Brokk Australia, which is aimed at integrating cutting-edge laser cleaning and cutting technology with advanced robotics. This collaboration will lead to the development of a system that provides a significant competitive edge to its users, enabling operators to safely and efficiently handle heavy-duty laser cleaning and cutting tasks in hazardous environments. By combining their expertise, LPC and Brokk are transforming the construction, tunneling, mining, metal processing, and military industries, addressing critical labor shortages and enhancing worker safety.

“Seeing our partnership with Brokk manifest so quickly is thrilling,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of LPC. “At Laser Photonics, we are setting new standards for safe, precise, and repeatable laser cleaning operations. As pioneers of industrial laser cleaning, we are committed to advancing this combined technology alongside our partner to maintain our lead and expand opportunities in the market. Our laser systems perfectly complement Brokk’s robotic machinery, tackling the toughest jobs in the most rugged environments. We are excited to deepen our collaboration both domestically and globally, providing Brokk operators worldwide with state-of-the-art laser technology.”

For more information about the partnership, visit LPC at https://www.laserphotonics.com and Brokk at https://www.brokk.com/us. For more information about LPC’s laser cleaning and cutting technology, please visit LPC’s system pages at https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About Brokk, Inc.

Brokk, Inc., is the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced remote-controlled demolition machines, popularly called “demolition robots.” Brokk is known for providing more effective, profit-enhancing and safer demolition. Since 1976, they’ve continued to push the limits for what is possible in remote-controlled demolition. For more information on Brokk’s full line of remote-controlled demolition machines and attachments, visit https://www.brokk.com/us.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.