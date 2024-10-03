Columbia County Completes Renovations of Historic John Gumm Building, Enhancing Community Resources

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced, in collaboration with Columbia County, the successful completion of the renovation of the historic John Gumm building. This project marks a significant milestone for Columbia County and its aim to preserve its historic infrastructure while enhancing the building’s functionality to better serve the community.

The extensive renovation project included completing all interior finishes, such as paint, carpet, and flooring, which have revitalized the building's spaces. HVAC upgrades, lighting upgrades, envelope efficiency improvements, and structural enhancements were implemented, and there were also efforts to restore the original windows to preserve their historical character while improving energy efficiency. The installation of a new elevator has ensured accessibility for all visitors, while the exterior plaster repairs, wood restoration, and painting have revived the building’s façade, restoring its place as a focal point of the community. Additionally, irrigation and landscaping enhancements were implemented to create a welcoming environment for both occupants and visitors.

The newly renovated John Gumm building now serves as a centralized hub for Columbia County, housing an auditorium for public meetings, the county’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC), the Columbia-Pacific Economic Development District, the Columbia County Museum, and office space for various county departments. These updates directly benefit community members by providing improved access to public services, supporting small business growth, and offering cultural enrichment opportunities.

"It’s exciting to see this historic space transformed into something modern and useful for our community,” said Casey Garrett, Columbia County Commissioner. “This project isn’t just about preserving an old building—it’s about creating a space for our administrative offices, supporting local businesses, and honoring our history. We are proud of how far we have come and look forward to seeing this facility serve Columbia County for years to come.”

This project is part of a larger, multi-phase effort by Columbia County to modernize its facilities. Looking ahead, plans include the addition of rooftop solar panels and battery storage, reinforcing Columbia County's dedication to sustainability and climate resilience.

"Seeing the John Gumm building come to life again is something we’re really proud of,” said Lou Maltezos, Executive Vice President, Ameresco. “We're excited to see how these improvements will support the community for years to come."

