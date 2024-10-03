Tanium Consolidates Tools, Provides Real-Time Endpoint Visibility to Help Recovery Centers of America with Mission to Save 1 Million Lives

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium, the industry’s only provider of Converged Endpoint Management (XEM), today announced that its XEM platform has significantly influenced the risk profile, budget, and IT environment of Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a healthcare network specializing in substance use disorder treatment with facilities in the East, Midwest, and South. Offering real-time visibility, control, and remediation through a unified console on a single platform, Tanium also enabled RCA to remove complex legacy and endpoint tools that were difficult, or even impossible, to integrate while enhancing endpoint patching and monitoring, software development, and inventory management across their vast environment.

“When the IT endpoints of SUD recovery centers are vulnerable, the organization’s capability to deliver optimal patient care is compromised and downtime simply not an option. This is what sets Tanium apart as an industry leader, offering unparalleled real-time visibility across all endpoints at scale, instilling confidence and delivering the power of certainty to customers around the world,” said Steve Daheb, Chief Marketing Officer, Tanium. “Visibility constitutes the first layer of defense and Tanium rapidly identifies missing endpoints lacking proper security measures. We pride ourselves on helping organizations locate every endpoint, whether managed or unmanaged, allowing them and other organizations to focus on their overarching mission.”

Leveraging the award-winning Tanium platform, RCA successfully reduced the number of identified vulnerabilities by 80 percent in just two weeks, shrinking workloads and increasing bandwidth across IT and Security teams. Tanium’s ability to deliver patch management, application deployment, and vulnerability detection in one package also allowed RCA to eliminate the need to license, operate, or maintain multiple tools, resulting in substantial cost savings. As a result, over the past three years, the RCA IT budget's share of gross revenue has decreased from nearly 10 percent to just above 3 percent.

“Everybody has a role to play in the patient experience, whether that’s a technician that’s onsite, to the senior leadership team itself,” said Lancer Seaman, CIO, Recovery Centers of America. “IT has a direct impact on every patient that comes through the door.”

Additionally, RCA is utilizing Tanium in conjunction with ServiceNow to supply the ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB) with real-time and complete asset data for IT service management, asset management, and operations management workflows. By maximizing the capabilities from both the Tanium and ServiceNow platforms working in synchrony, customers can remove costly integrations from a multitude of point solutions and benefit from a single endpoint agent all through the Tanium XEM platform.

“Ultimately, the buck stops with me. So, if there’s a risk in the environment then it falls on my shoulders,” said Seaman. “Tanium allows me to sleep better at night knowing that we can identify what the risks are, and we can address them in a very quick and timely manner.”

For insights on how customers enhance security and remain mission-focused with Tanium’s XEM platform, visit: www.tanium.com/customers/recovery-centers-of-america.

About Tanium

