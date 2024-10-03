AccelerComm Welcomes Radisys to 5G LEO Satellite Regenerative Base Station Ecosystem Partner Program

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced its inclusion in the AccelerComm® 5G Ecosystem Partner Program, formalizing a long-standing partnership. This collaboration will enable Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to unlock new business opportunities for Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) 5G communication, extending coverage to areas that were previously inaccessible due to high costs, and allowing companies to explore innovative applications that were previously deemed too expensive.

The collaboration aims to enable SATCOM technology with 3GPP standards-compliant solutions, reducing costs and improving network flexibility. Additionally, it will promote cross-compatibility with Radisys’ NR-NTN gNodeB software, NTN 5G Core (5GC) and Multi Non-3GPP Interworking Gateway (AGF/TWIF) software for interworking with legacy NTN technologies, and RIC for monitoring and control of multi-layer/ad-hoc reconfigurable satellite networks.

5G LEO regenerative satellites represent a significant advancement over traditional satellite communication systems which use simple relays, receiving signals from a ground station and retransmitting them to another location resulting in higher latency and lower efficiency, as the data must travel long distances to and from the ground stations. 5G LEO regenerative satellites are equipped with advanced processing capabilities that allow them to handle and route data directly without relying solely on ground infrastructure to reduce latency, enhance data throughput, and increase overall network efficiency.

Last year, AccelerComm and Radisys announced a joint effort to develop a high-performance Regenerative 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) reference solution and architecture based on 3GPP standards for deployment on low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites. The endeavor integrated the expertise and intellectual property of both companies, along with additional technology from ecosystem partners, to create a 5G regenerative gNodeB (gNB) solution tailored to support high-performance 5G services in the challenging NTN environment.

AccelerComm provides comprehensive 5G New Radio (NR) Layer 1 solutions that deliver enhanced performance. Their physical layer IP solutions enable optimal performance of 5G radio access networks, addressing challenges that would otherwise limit throughput, latency, and spectral efficiency in 5G deployments.

Radisys’ 5G software is equipped with NTN capabilities, enabling access to geostationary, medium, and low earth orbit (GEO/MEO/LEO) satellites. Its architecture is both flexible and scalable, featuring well-defined interfaces that seamlessly integrate with SATCOM infrastructure. This advanced software allows OEMs to capitalize on the substantial investments in SATCOM technology, opening up new business opportunities.

"Our relationship with Radisys has been highly productive over the years, consistently yielding innovative solutions that advance the field of 5G communications,” said Tom Cronk, CEO, AccelerComm “We are confident that this strengthened partnership will continue to drive significant innovation in 5G NR communication, ultimately benefiting our customers with enhanced performance and new business opportunities."

"We are pleased to partner with AccelerComm in their Ecosystem Program," said Munish Chhabra, Head of Mobility Software and Services Business, Radisys. "This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our long-standing relationship with AccelerComm. Together, we have pushed the boundaries of 5G technology. The opportunity to deploy disaggregated 5G software to create a 5G regenerative gNB solution supporting high-performance 5G services in NTNs is very exciting. By combining our advanced software capabilities with AccelerComm's expertise in physical layer IP solutions, we are poised to deliver unparalleled performance and innovation in the 5G NTN market. We look forward to continuing our joint efforts to revolutionize satellite communications and provide our customers with cutting-edge solutions."

About Radisys

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital endpoints to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

About AccelerComm

AccelerComm provides complete physical layer IP solutions and components which enable optimal performance of 5G radio access networks and solve the challenges that would otherwise limit the throughput, latency, and spectral efficiency of 5G, by mitigating the effects of noise, interference and poor signal strength. The company is active in a number of industry associations including the O-RAN ALLIANCE and Small Cell Forum. For further information visit www.accelercomm.com or follow @AccelerComm on Twitter.

Radisys® is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.