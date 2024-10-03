KPS Global Partners with ISN® to Enhance Subcontractor Management

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced KPS Global, a leading manufacturer of insulated panel systems, has selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management system. ISN will work with KPS Global to enhance its subcontractor management program, with a strong focus on improving health and safety awareness. Additionally, KPS Global will help ensure comprehensive risk management using ISNetworld’s robust insurance review capabilities.

“At KPS Global, we depend on the ingenuity and dedication of our people to succeed. The safety of our subcontractors is a top priority, and partnering with ISN gives us the tools we need to effectively manage and enhance our safety initiatives and compliance programs,” said Sarah Austin, Project Coordinator at KPS Global. “Our partnership marks a leap forward in our mission to lead safe and efficient operations."

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, KPS Global is recognized for its innovative solutions in retail, food service, equipment enclosures and warehouse equipment applications. With five strategically located manufacturing facilities across the U.S., KPS Global’s operational expertise and reliability help it serve customers globally. By collaborating with ISN, KPS Global aims to elevate the efficiency and effectiveness of its subcontractor management, helping ensure safety and compliance remain at the forefront of its operations.

“KPS Global’s dedication to maintaining high safety standards aligns with ISN’s mission to promote safe and sustainable workplaces,” said Brittany Sizemore, Vice President at ISN. “We are proud to support them and help enhance subcontractor management, ensure compliance, mitigate risks and improve overall operational efficiency.”

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting more than 800 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 80,000+ active contractors and supplier customers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld, a global online contractor and supplier management platform that helps capital-intensive industries connect with safe reliable contractors, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward. ISN collects health and safety, procurement, insurance, quality, supply chain, sourcing and regulatory information from contractors and suppliers and incorporates a level of due diligence to the supply chain management process through ISN’s Review and Verification Services (RAVS) subject matter experts who review and verify contractor and supplier information.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About KPS Global

KPS Global is the industry-leading manufacturer of insulated panel systems, supplier of aftermarket parts and replacement equipment and provider of seamless installation services. The company has five strategically-located manufacturing facilities to serve customers anywhere in the world. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, KPS Global is privately-held by D Cubed Group and has more than 750 employees.