Step Into The Game with “Overtime Elite,” an Original Webcomic from WEBTOON and Overtime

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEBTOON Entertainment, a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world’s largest storytelling platforms, has teamed up with Overtime, a leading brand for next generation sports fans, for “Overtime Elite,” an electrifying new webcomic. The first episode is available today exclusively on WEBTOON’s English language platform.

“Overtime Elite” reveals a hidden world where basketball isn't just a game—it's a battleground for the next “king of basketball.” The series follows Omari, a young man who puts his hoop dreams aside to support his family. But when an Overtime scout notices him dominating the local courts, Omari gets the opportunity of a lifetime: an invitation to Overtime, an underground society for basketball’s most elite players. As Omari rises through the ranks, he learns that Overtime isn’t just training players—it’s shaping future legends.

“Overtime Elite” is the first collaboration between WEBTOON and Overtime, bringing the Overtime community’s passion and excitement to WEBTOON’s dynamic vertical scroll storytelling. Written by Brandon Chen (“Just a Goblin”) and featuring art from webcomic and manga studio Laurel Pursuit, the series will have over 50 episodes, updated every Thursday on WEBTOON.

“Overtime Elite is all about passion, for sports and the stories that push people to new levels, and that’s what makes this collaboration and series so exciting,” said David S. Lee, Head of US WEBTOON. “Overtime and WEBTOON are brands that inspire a new generation, and whether it’s in sports or comics, we’re creating a story that captures the intensity of elite competition and love of the game that drives every athlete and sports fan. We can’t wait for sports fans and webcomic enthusiasts to experience this series.”

“We’re always searching for new ways to celebrate basketball culture with audiences around the globe,” said Dan Porter, CEO of Overtime. “As the leading anime platform, WEBTOON was the ideal partner to help us tell stories and create an additional pathway for fans to explore the world of Overtime.”

"Overtime Elite has been an amazing collaborative opportunity to bring everything I love about shonen sports series to WEBTOON,” said Chen. “Whether it's witnessing the battles of basketball, life or dreams, I hope readers have a blast reading this series swelling with energy! Chase your dreams!"

Series writer and artist Chen has established himself as a powerhouse in digital comics with the success of his breakout series “Just A Goblin” and “Samurai no Tora.” With over 1M followers on TikTok, 202K subscribers on YouTube, 210K followers on Instagram, and a growing global audience, Chen is at the forefront of digital comics storytelling with his webcomics and manga studio, Inspired Production Studio.

Some of the most exciting names in pop culture have worked with WEBTOON to bring their stories to webcomics. Recent collaborations include series and projects with names like The Try Guys; HYBE artists BTS, TXT, and ENHYPEN; Lil Uzi Vert; Hayley Kiyoko; Kevin Kreider; Ava Max; GAYLE; MAY-A, and others. WEBTOON has also worked with marquee comic publishers like DC, Archie Comics, Marvel and more.

