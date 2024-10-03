Glean Brings Work AI to Latin America with Algorithia

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Work AI leader Glean and data engineering and artificial intelligence (AI) company Algorithia, part of the Grupo Salinas conglomerate, today announced an exclusive partnership to help make workforces around the world fluent in AI and make AI more proficient in local languages.

As a data analytics and engineering leader in Mexico, Algorithia understood the power of AI for their enterprise and selected Glean’s platform to both resell to their customers and deploy internally to the 100,000 employees across the Grupo Salinas companies. Algorithia turned to Glean for its best-in-class offering, which provides powerful, secure, and trustworthy AI to businesses. Algorithia will become the exclusive reseller for Glean in Mexico.

This news follows Glean’s recent Series E, in which the company raised over $260 million, doubling its valuation to $4.6 billion in order to support accelerating AI innovation, customer acquisition, and global expansion. The partnership with Algorithia is a key example of Glean executing on its promise of continued growth and entry into global markets.

“We’re experiencing an exciting era of AI in the workplace; AI has the power to unlock greater efficiency and productivity across every industry, role, organization and country,” said Arvind Jain, co-founder and CEO of Glean. “The demand for scalable, trustworthy work AI can be felt around the world. Our work with Algorithia and entry into Latin America is our first step in bringing powerful work AI to the region.”

“As the race to implement AI continues to heat up, we’re continuing to see an increased demand from our customers to offer easy-to-use and effective AI solutions,” said Jonathan Rubin, Chief Analytics Officer at Algorithia. “We evaluated all of the offerings available, and Glean was the clear choice.”

In an age of hybrid, flexible and globalized work, Glean continues to be an increasingly important tool that employees turn to daily to help them find knowledge, generate content, and automate work. Using its state-of-the-art search and RAG technology, connectors to 100+ of the SaaS apps most commonly used today, and built with the comprehensive security, privacy, permissions enforcement, and answer referenceability that enterprises require, Glean delivers secure and trustworthy AI.

Glean is the Work AI platform that connects and understands all your enterprise data, to generate trusted answers and automate work grounded in company knowledge. Using Glean’s powerful search and RAG technology to retrieve the most relevant, up-to-date information, Glean's AI assistant generates highly personalized answers based on your company’s unique enterprise knowledge graph. All answers are secure, private, permissions-aware, and fully referenceable back to source documentation in your enterprise. Glean also empowers users to quickly and securely build multi-step prompts and custom generative AI apps, agents, and assistants that automate everyday workflows. With over 100 connectors, LLM options, and no need for costly professional services, data training, or manual fine-tuning, Glean delivers turnkey implementation of a complex AI ecosystem on one centralized platform. Founded by Arvind Jain (Google Distinguished Engineer, Rubrik Co-founder), T.R. Vishwanath (Microsoft, Meta), Piyush Prahladka (Google, Uber), and Tony Gentilcore (Google), Glean has received funding from Altimeter, Coatue, Craft Ventures, DST Global, General Catalyst, ICONIQ Growth, IVP, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and other leading investors.

