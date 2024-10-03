InterPayments Partners with Red Maple for Robust Surcharging Solution Integration

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InterPayments, the industry’s only Managed Surcharge Provider, today announced a strategic non-exclusive partnership with Red Maple, a leading provider of advanced payment security solutions. This collaboration will allow InterPayments to offer its surcharging products and services inside Red Maple's financial software, enhancing compliance and operational efficiency for customers leveraging its Microsoft Dynamics™ 365 Finance & Operations (F&O), Business Central (BC), Sales and Field Service payment solutions.

Red Maple is a multi-million-dollar software company whose clients include small to large businesses, international retailers, merchants, and global companies. The partnership directly integrates InterPayments' differentiated suite of surcharging solutions into Red Maple’s innovative software. InterPayments’ out-of-the-box and customized surcharge-enabled payment tools and services are backed by guaranteed compliance with full indemnification, including all card network, federal, state, provincial, and local regulations governing surcharging.

“Our partnership with Red Maple represents an exciting step forward for InterPayments as we expand our best-in-class surcharging offerings,” said Nagendra Jayanty, CEO of InterPayments. “We are thrilled to appear in every Red Maple solution where surcharging is in demand, offering customers the flexibility to work with their current payment providers while ensuring full compliance and operational simplicity.”

The productized surcharging solution will support Red Maple’s Microsoft Dynamics customers, offering a fully integrated, agnostic surcharging experience. Merchants will be able to connect surcharged transactions directly into general ledger accounts and streamline the reconciliation process with banks, all without any disruption to existing payment systems, workflows, and vendors. InterPayments’ surcharge capabilities can be deployed across multiple payment channels, including:

Card Not Present Transactions: Customers can make payments through a website or over the phone within Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions.

Card Present Transactions: Customers can make payments via Red Maple’s Counter Sales in Microsoft Dynamics F&O or BC.

Customer Portal: Customers can make payments and view invoices 24/7 via Red Maple’s Clever Division Customer Portal. This portal can be integrated with F&O, BC, Sales and Field Service.

“At Red Maple, we are constantly seeking ways to elevate security and compliance standards in payment processing,” said Jennifer Robertson, CEO of Red Maple. “Our collaboration with InterPayments ensures that businesses have access to a surcharging solution that aligns perfectly with our mission to safeguard financial transactions while offering transparency and efficiency.”

Legal in the U.S. and several other countries, a surcharge is a fee added to a credit card transaction that a merchant accepts, and a customer chooses to pay with their credit card or switch to an alternative payment method which has no surcharge. Surcharges cover some or all of the costs of interchange fees that credit card companies charge merchants for accepting credit cards. As a Managed Surcharge Provider, InterPayments oversees the implementation, execution, and day-to-day operations of a surcharging program, handling all the technological and legal complexities for merchants on their behalf.

About InterPayments

InterPayments is a Managed Surcharge Provider and independent payments technology innovator empowering merchants to reduce costly card processing fees and foster fee transparency. We contractually guarantee compliance with the 70+ U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions that govern surcharging, with full indemnification. Our agnostic, cloud-based technology works with any merchant’s existing payment providers and payment acceptance tools. Merchants, payment software vendors, and merchant acquirers trust InterPayments to recover processing fees without compliance risks. Learn more at www.interpayments.com.

About Red Maple

Red Maple™ has specialized in expanding the capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 since 2003. Globally deployed by 500+ companies, Red Maple’s patented solutions (US Patent No. 10,853,818) offer extensions and additions for Finance & Operations, Business Central, Sales and Field Service users. Red Maple’s robust features include card present and card not present payments, ACH, wallet payments, Level II/III processing, surcharging, PCI 4.0 validation, and omni-token capabilities. Learn more at www.redmaple.com.