Red Maple Partners with InterPayments for Robust Surcharging Solution Integration

BOERNE, Texas.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Maple, a leading provider of advanced payment security solutions, today announced a strategic non-exclusive partnership with InterPayments, the industry’s only Managed Surcharge Provider. This collaboration enables Red Maple to integrate InterPayments’ surcharging products and services into its financial software, enhancing compliance and operational efficiency for customers using Red Maple’s Microsoft Dynamics™ 365 Finance & Operations (F&O), Business Central (BC), Sales and Field Service payment solutions.

InterPayments is set to expand its surcharging solutions by integrating directly with Red Maple's cutting-edge software. With InterPayments’ robust suite of surcharging tools, businesses will benefit from continuous compliance with all relevant surcharging laws across various regions, supported by guaranteed indemnification. This collaboration enables Red Maple to offer advanced surcharging programs to its clients, including large B2B merchants, small- and medium-sized businesses, and major corporations.

“At Red Maple, we are constantly seeking ways to elevate security and compliance standards in payment processing,” said Jennifer Robertson, CEO of Red Maple. “Our collaboration with InterPayments ensures that businesses have access to a surcharging solution that aligns perfectly with our mission to safeguard financial transactions while offering transparency and efficiency.”

“Our partnership with Red Maple represents an exciting step forward for InterPayments as we expand our best-in-class surcharging offerings,” said Nagendra Jayanty, CEO of InterPayments. “We are thrilled to appear in every Red Maple solution where surcharging is in demand, offering customers the flexibility to work with their current payment providers while ensuring full compliance and operational simplicity.”

The productized surcharging solution will support Red Maple’s Microsoft Dynamics customers, offering a fully integrated, agnostic surcharging experience. Merchants will be able to connect surcharged transactions directly into general ledger accounts and streamline the reconciliation process with banks, all without any disruption to existing payment systems, workflows, and vendors. InterPayments’ surcharge capabilities can be deployed across multiple payment channels, including:

Card Not Present Transactions: Customers can make payments through a website or over the phone within Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions.

Customers can make payments through a website or over the phone within Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions. Card Present Transactions: Customers can make payments via Red Maple’s Counter Sales in Microsoft Dynamics F&O or BC.

Customers can make payments via Red Maple’s Counter Sales in Microsoft Dynamics F&O or BC. Customer Portal: Customers can make payments and view invoices 24/7 via Red Maple’s Clever Division Customer Portal. This portal can be integrated with F&O, BC, Sales and Field Service.

Red Maple is a multi-million-dollar software company whose clients are companies working with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and include small to large businesses, international retailers, merchants and global companies. Their clients include Rodem, Hanna Andersson, and NFL organizations.

As a Managed Surcharge Provider, InterPayments oversees the implementation, execution, and day-to-day operations of a surcharging program, handling all the technological and legal complexities for merchants on their behalf. Surcharges cover some or all of the costs of interchange fees that credit card companies charge merchants for accepting credit cards. All InterPayments products and services are backed by a contractual compliance guarantee with indemnification against card network, federal, state, provincial, and local regulations.

About Red Maple

Red Maple™ has specialized in expanding the capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 since 2003. Globally deployed by 500+ companies, Red Maple’s patented solutions (US Patent No. 10,853,818) offer extensions and additions for Finance & Operations, Business Central, Sales and Field Service users. Red Maple’s robust features include card present and card not present payments, ACH, wallet payments, Level II/III processing, surcharging, PCI 4.0 validation, and omni-token capabilities. Learn more at www.redmaple.com.

About InterPayments

InterPayments is a Managed Surcharge Provider and independent payments technology innovator empowering merchants to reduce costly card processing fees and foster fee transparency. We contractually guarantee compliance with the 70+ U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions that govern surcharging, with full indemnification. Our agnostic, cloud-based technology works with any merchant’s existing payment providers and payment acceptance tools. Merchants, payment software vendors, and merchant acquirers trust InterPayments to recover processing fees without compliance risks. Learn more at www.interpayments.com.