LIBERTY Dental Plan Announces Dental Managed Care Contract Award from the State of California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS)

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LIBERTY Dental Plan, a leading benefits administrator founded in 2002 by dentists and health industry professionals which currently administers dental benefits in all 50 states, today announced that the company’s affiliate, LIBERTY Dental Plan of California, Inc., has been re-awarded a dental managed care contract with the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) as a dental plan administrator for the state’s Medi-Cal Dental Program in Sacramento and Los Angeles Counties. This award is for business LIBERTY has serviced since 2005.

“We’re grateful to continue our partnership with DHCS as we focus on our commitment to improving oral health for California Medicaid members through managed dental health care services,” said Heather Stearns, President of State Markets, LIBERTY Dental Plan. “Having provided services to these members for nearly 20 years, we appreciate the state’s continued confidence in our team and in our programs, which are designed to deliver high-quality, affordable dental care while promoting lifelong dental health habits for members.”

The multi-year contract with the DHCS is scheduled to go live in July 2025.

ABOUT LIBERTY

LIBERTY is a dental benefits administrator founded by dentists and health industry professionals in 2002. LIBERTY currently administers dental benefits in all 50 states, including on behalf of over seven million Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, commercial, and exchange members. A high-touch approach to member and provider engagement, along with innovations to improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of dental care delivery, has propelled the company’s growth. Learn more at www.LIBERTYDentalPlan.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.