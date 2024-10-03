Hansard Global PLC Thrives on Majesco LifePlus Platform, Revolutionising Business Operations

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance platform software for insurance business transformation, today announced Hansard Global PLC has migrated their full portfolio of business to Majesco’s LifePlus solutions including Admin Plus, Distribution Plus, Illustrate Plus and Client / Broker portals, additionally launching new Hansard savings and investment products globally.

Hansard Global plc, headquartered on the Isle of Man, provides innovative financial products and services for financial advisors and their international clients, leveraging the latest technology to deliver an award-winning online proposition and best-in-class service.

“ Hansard’s partnership with Majesco marks a pivotal moment in our digital transformation journey, revolutionizing how we serve our brokers and clients,” says John Whitehouse, Chief Operating Officer at Hansard Global. “ By harnessing Majesco’s cloud native LifePlus solutions, we’re not just embracing digital transformation; we’re redefining it. We’re thrilled to offer our brokers and clients an exceptional digital experience and have a new foundation to pave the way for new innovative products and services.”

Majesco’s LifePlus solutions support individual life, pensions and wealth management. Designed to meet the demands of tomorrow, Majesco’s SaaS solutions offer comprehensive support throughout the policy lifecycle, from initial customer fact-finding to seamless claims processing. Clients can enjoy the flexibility of avoiding hefty upfront license fees, opting for pay-per-usage models.

“ We’re thrilled to support Hansard in their quest for operational optimisation and accelerated, sustained growth,” says Prateek Kumar, EVP Sales at Majesco. “ Our shared commitment to innovation and excellence, has helped unlock new opportunities for the Hansard team. We are excited about this transformative step and look forward for the possibilities it holds for the future.”

Notes to editors:

Hansard Global plc is the holding company of the Hansard Group of companies and was listed on the London Stock Exchange in December 2006. The Group is a specialist long-term savings provider, based in the Isle of Man.

The Group offers a range of flexible and tax-efficient investment products, designed to appeal to affluent, international investors.

Hansard does not provide advice on the suitability of any products. Products are available through independent financial advisers only, on the basis that the independent financial adviser is acting on behalf of the applicant.

The Group utilises a controlled cost distribution model via a network of independent financial advisors and the retail operations of certain financial institutions who provide access to their clients in more than 170 countries.

The principal geographic markets in which the Group currently services contract holders and financial advisors are the Middle East & Africa, the Far East, and Latin America. These markets are served by Hansard International Limited and Hansard Worldwide Limited.

The Group's objective is to grow by attracting new business and positioning itself to adapt rapidly to market trends and conditions. The scalability and flexibility of the Group's operations allow it to enter or develop new geographic markets and exploit growth opportunities within existing markets without the need for significant further investment.