iCapital® and Bridge Investment Group Launch Enhanced Performance Reporting for Alternative Investors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iCapital1, the global fintech platform driving access to alternative investments, and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge”), a leading alternative asset manager with more than $48 billion in assets under management, announced today the enhancement of Bridge’s Investor Portal, powered by iCapital, which enables investors to access interactive and comprehensive performance reporting for all of their products. Now, the Investor Portal will feature a new Investment Dashboard, allowing investors to see their portfolio performance across accounts, holdings, and asset classes, as well as view key performance indicators, charts, and cash flow details.

“We are thrilled to extend our strategic partnership with Bridge. The Investment Dashboard is an innovative feature that enhances the investor experience, offering greater transparency and insight into their alternative investments,” said Dan Vene, Managing Director, Co-Founder and Co-Head of iCapital. "This launch demonstrates our commitment to working with clients to deliver industry-leading technology and data solutions to help scale and manage their alternative investments within their clients’ portfolios.”

The launch of the new Investment Dashboard is the result of iCapital’s continuous innovation and investment in its technology and data capabilities, as well as its close collaboration with its clients and partners. Bridge will make the Investment Dashboard feature available to all fund investors, both institutional and wealth management, on its Investor Portal, a secure and user-friendly online platform powered by iCapital that provides investors with access to their account information, governing documents, and investment performance.

"Investors expect a user-friendly, digital-first experience, which has historically been unavailable in private market investing. We are proud to be the first to offer the enhanced Investor Portal to our fund investors, who can now benefit from a more transparent and interactive way of monitoring their portfolio performance and understanding the drivers of their returns," said Robert Morse, Chairman of Bridge Investment Group. "We are grateful to iCapital for their continued collaboration and support in developing and implementing this feature, and we look forward to working with them on further enhancing our investor portal and reporting."

This solution can be customized for each asset manager's brand representation and is compatible with all other iCapital applications and services.

About iCapital

iCapital powers the world’s alternative investment marketplace offering a complete suite of tools, end-to-end enterprise solutions, data management and distribution capabilities and an innovative operating system. iCapital is the trusted technology partner to independent financial advisors, wealth managers, and asset managers, offering unrivaled access, technology, and education to incorporate alternative assets into the core portfolio strategies for their clients.

At the forefront of the digital transformation in alternative investing, iCapital’s secure platform delivers a complete portfolio of management capabilities for education, transactions, data flows, analytics, and client support throughout the investment lifecycle. With $198.82 billion in global platform assets, the iCapital operating system automates and streamlines the complex process of private market investing and seamlessly integrates with clients’ existing infrastructure platform and tools.

iCapital employs more than 1,500 people globally, and has 17 offices worldwide including New York, Greenwich, Zurich, Lisbon, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Toronto. iCapital has consistently been recognized for its outstanding innovation, fintech industry leadership, and performance including Forbes Fintech 50 for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 and MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge is a leading alternative investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $48.9 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2024. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. verticals across real estate, credit, renewable energy and secondaries strategies.

