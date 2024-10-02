Foxit Announces PDF Editor and Editor Pro With AI Assistant, Now Natively Supported on PCs Powered by Snapdragon

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced that its Foxit PDF Editor and Editor Pro with AI Assistant are now natively supported on PCs powered by Snapdragon® processors. This integration will provide commercial and consumer PC customers with greatly enhanced performance and capabilities – such as those customers working with PDF files on Dell Technologies' latest devices powered by Snapdragon.

Native Snapdragon support refers to software that is developed and optimized to run directly on Snapdragon processors, without the need for emulation or translation layers. This allows the software to take full advantage of Snapdragon's capabilities – resulting in improved performance, compatibility, and battery life, as well as decreased complexity and maintenance demands – compared to running the software in an emulated environment.

Foxit solutions revolutionize PDF document management by leveraging AI innovation and the power of ChatGPT to enhance productivity and the user experience. Foxit has developed its software to natively support the Snapdragon processors used in PCs, such as those offered by Dell Technologies. This means the Foxit PDF solutions can run directly on the Snapdragon hardware – without the performance overhead of emulation. Moreover, users will benefit from intelligent automation, natural language processing, and advanced document management tools to streamline workflows, increase productivity, and unlock the full potential of their PDF documents.

"We are excited to announce that we are bringing our industry-leading PDF solutions to the industry’s foremost PCs powered by Snapdragon," said Andrew Travis, Executive Vice President of Sales, Foxit. “Foxit’s commitment to native support on the Snapdragon platform enables us to deliver significant improvements, including faster rendering and processing of content, leading to greatly enhanced productivity and an unrivaled user experience."

Foxit’s industry-leading solutions empower PC users to create, edit, collaborate and secure PDF documents with ease. By combining the advanced capabilities of Foxit's PDF Editor with the AI-driven natural language processing of ChatGPT, PCs powered by Snapdragon allow users to interact with PDFs more intuitively and efficiently. The integration of ChatGPT provides intelligent automation and enhances the user experience by enabling intelligent interactions for tasks such as redaction, document annotation, and form filling.

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. All other brands and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.