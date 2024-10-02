Awareness Is Power: F45 Joins Forces With American Cancer Society to “Battle Cancer” and Raise Awareness for the Preventative Benefits of Functional Fitness With a New “Challenge”

Starting October 7, F45 will host its final F45 Challenge of the year in studios nationwide, educating members and communities on the importance of health & fitness in cancer prevention as diagnosis rates reach record highs. (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F45 Training, a global leader in community-based group fitness, is teaming up with the American Cancer Society (ACS) – a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision of ending cancer as we know it, for everyone – to bring increased awareness around cancer, the potential benefits of functional fitness as preventative care, and the importance of community for those affected through the launch of its 45-day initiative – The F45 Challenge.

According to the ACS, approximately 18 percent of all cancers and roughly 16 percent of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. are contributed to a number of preventative factors – including excess body weight, physical inactivity, alcohol consumption and/or poor nutrition. To help raise awareness for these alarming statistics and help support the important work of the ACS, F45 members nationwide can register and participate in the annual F45 Challenge beginning October 7.

As part of the initiative, from October 21-27, F45 will take it’s awareness and educational efforts up a notch by partnering with Battle Cancer – an organization that raises awareness and funds for cancer charities through epic fitness experiences – to offer members the chance to participate in and donate to a special F45 Challenge Battle Cancer Takeover. As a global F45 team, members will work together to hit a combined 20-million-point target, representing the 20 million people who are diagnosed globally with cancer each year. During the takeover, a Battle Cancer finisher workout will take place in F45 studio classes across the globe. Members are encouraged to give it their all, emptying the tank and counting their reps, which can then be recorded in the F45 Training App to contribute to the global total.

“Cancer unfortunately effects everyone in some way - whether it’s being diagnosed yourself or the diagnosis of a loved one. Thankfully, through the important work of organizations such as the American Cancer Society and Battle Cancer, we are learning that there are steps we can take to help prevent it – starting with physical fitness,” said Tom Dowd, CEO of F45 Training. “With this year’s F45 Challenge, we hope to help raise awareness for not only the preventative benefits of functional fitness, educating not only our members, but also the communities we have the privilege to be a part of across the globe.”

Additionally, to get and/or stay healthy, ACS recommends that adults get roughly 150-300 minutes of moderate intensity or approximately 75-150 minutes of vigorous intensity activity each week. For members, the F45 challenge lends itself as the perfect avenue to prioritize your overall physical wellbeing. The F45 Challenge is a 45-day holistic training and lifestyle program that empowers fitness enthusiasts at all-levels to meet their fitness goals through unique tools and guidance, such as custom meal plans, team-training, expert coaching, and curated wellness education. The program offers ongoing F45 coach support and accountability, with trackable progress and more available in the F45 Training App.

To further contribute to the cause, members can purchase an exclusive F45 Challenge x Battle Cancer t-shirt with a portion of the proceeds going back to American Cancer Society (in the United States) and Battle Cancer (globally).

“We know that staying active, eating well, and maintaining a healthy weight can make a real difference in reducing cancer risk. That’s why partnerships like this with F45 Training are so powerful,” said Shana Neuberger, Senior Executive Director of Southern California, American Cancer Society. “Together, we can inspire people to prioritize their health while also raising awareness and support for those affected by cancer. This kind of collaboration helps us reach more people and make a bigger impact in the fight to end cancer.”

F45 Training, rated the No. 1 gym chain in the U.S. by Men's Journal, combines elements of functional workouts and high intensity interval training (HIIT), with members able to complete each of the workouts at their own pace. Thousands of functional movements make the workouts different each time and are a proven concept to help members achieve the best results.

For more information on The F45 Challenge, F45’s partnerships with American Cancer Society and Battle Cancer, or to donate, please visit f45training.com/f45-challenge/battlecancertakeover/.

