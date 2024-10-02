AECOM selected as design partner for the Capital Line South Light Rail Transit Extension project in Alberta, Canada

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it will serve as the design partner subcontracted to Capital Line Design-Build Ltd., a member of the Ledcor Group, to deliver Phase 1 of the City of Edmonton’s Capital Line South Light Rail Transit Extension project. Located in Alberta, Canada, the project includes a 4.5-kilometer light rail extension from Century Park to north of Ellerslie Road, two new stations and a light rail vehicle storage and maintenance facility.

“We are excited to help realize this key infrastructure investment for the City of Edmonton, building on our multi-decade track record of delivering transformative urban light rail projects,” said Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “As the number one ranked transportation design practice by Engineering News-Record, our teams are industry leaders in tackling complex systems integration challenges for major transit expansions, and we look forward to applying learnings from our global expertise to enhance one of North America’s busiest light rail transit systems.”

As a design lead on the Capital Line Design-Build Ltd. team, AECOM will be responsible for infrastructure and systems design. The new line will be built along the west side of 111 Street with an underpass at 23 Avenue, new bridges crossing Blackmud Creek and Anthony Henday Drive and new stations at Twin Brooks and Heritage Valley North. This project will also include a new operations and maintenance facility, with a separate contractor delivering a new fleet of light rail vehicles.

“We are thrilled to continue our close partnership with the City of Edmonton, supporting its commitment to expanding sustainable transportation options that meet increasing demand for urban mobility choices for residents, employers and visitors,” said Richard Barrett, chief executive of AECOM’s Canada region. “Our extensive transportation experience in Canada — including our award-winning work on Edmonton’s recent Valley Line project — positions us uniquely to deliver high-quality infrastructure design for the Capital Line South.”

AECOM's previous work for the City of Edmonton includes developing a policy framework to integrate light rail transit planning with land use activities, producing Low Floor LRT Design Guidelines, and updating their High Floor LRT Design Guidelines. More recently the Company has served as the Owner’s Engineer supporting the Valley Line light rail transit project. This 27-kilometer urban light rail line is being developed in two phases — Southeast and West — which run from Mill Woods in the southeast, through downtown Edmonton to Lewis Farms in the west.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, capital allocation strategy including stock repurchases, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; potential government shutdowns or other funding circumstances that may cause governmental agencies to modify, curtail or terminate our contracts; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations that run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs, geopolitical events, and conflicts; currency exchange rate and interest fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; managing pension costs; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure, power construction and oil and gas businesses, including the risk that any purchase adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and result in any future proceeds owed to us as part of the transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.