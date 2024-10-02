SoNE HEALTH Selects athenahealth to Improve Practice Performance, Enhance Provider and Patient Experience, and Optimize Population Health Outcomes

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that Southern New England Healthcare (SoNE HEALTH), has chosen athenaOne to support its leadership in value-based care, and its physician-forward ownership model in advancing provider and patient satisfaction, clinical results, and financial performance.

SoNE HEALTH is a clinically integrated network focused on population health management with nearly 700 physicians across primary care, orthopedics, urgent care, OB/GYN, behavioral health, and a range of other specialties. Operating in Connecticut and Massachusetts, SoNE HEALTH’s model empowers physicians with tools and resources to support the independence, sustainability, innovation, and growth of provider-owned practices, optimizing their patients’ health outcomes and experiences.

SoNE HEALTH will utilize athenaOne, a comprehensive cloud-based suite of intuitive electronic health records (EHR), revenue cycle management (RCM), and patient engagement solutions, as a singular platform across its network to efficiently collect data that can be shared and leveraged for quality improvement and preventive care measures. Additionally, because athenaOne is designed to address the growing complexities of healthcare experienced not only by primary care providers but across medical specialties and care sites, SoNE HEALTH will benefit from having a single, comprehensive chart for each patient that offers tailorable, specialty-specific workflows and the breadth of data insights from the more than 150,000 providers on the athenaOne network.

“As a clinically integrated network, SoNE prioritizes data and the vital role it plays in delivering collaborative and coordinated patient care. Following a comprehensive physician-led evaluation of the various EHR options, we selected athenaOne,” said Lisa Trumble, president and CEO of SoNE HEALTH. “In preparation for expansion initiatives that will significantly grow the SoNE HEALTH network, the evaluation team feels confident with athenaOne as the solution to bolster our growth by offering the tools, functionality, and support necessary to enhance patient relationships, improve the quality of care, reduce costs and redundancies, increase patient satisfaction, and optimize health outcomes.”

SoNE HEALTH will utilize athenaOne to manage billing operations, which has become more complex in today’s economic climate. With its financial incentives aligned with those of its customers, athenahealth will empower SoNE HEALTH to optimize financial performance and reduce administrative burden by relieving revenue cycle management work and maximizing collections. Additionally, through direct connections to payers for claims processing and payments and multiple clearinghouse connections, athenahealth will help the ACO mitigate RCM disruption by better insulating it from security threats and will drive faster cash flow while keeping the focus on care.

“As a clinically integrated network, data integration and the real-time information and analytics we will have access to are essential to caring for patients, identifying gaps in care, and improving population health outcomes,” said Renee Broadbent, CIO, SoNE HEALTH. “We look forward to leveraging athenaOne as our unified platform for our network data while improving care team efficiency and satisfaction, and ultimately boosting our practices’ clinical and financial performance.”

“Physician practices across the country are grappling with enormous fiscal and economic pressures, and alternative payment models are only becoming more prevalent. Thriving in these programs is critical to growing as a practice – but too many organizations don’t have all the resources to succeed in these models,” said Bret Connor, chief operating officer of athenahealth. “athenaOne was designed to support value-based care through our workflows, data insights, streamlined patient engagement, and automated revenue cycle management. We look forward to helping SoNE HEALTH thrive, build resilience, and continue to deliver best-in-class care for their patients.”

About athenahealth

athenahealth strives to cure complexity and simplify the practice of healthcare. Our innovative technology includes electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement solutions that help healthcare providers, administrators, and practices eliminate friction for patients while getting paid efficiently. athenahealth partners with practices with purpose-built software backed by expertise to produce the insights needed to drive better clinical and financial outcomes. We’re inspired by our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. Learn more at athenahealth.com.

About SoNE HEALTH

The region’s leader in value-based healthcare, Southern New England Healthcare (SoNE HEALTH) is a clinically integrated network focused on population health. SoNE HEALTH offers a results-driven approach to increase patient engagement and satisfaction, optimize clinical outcomes, and a proven track record in driving financial performance. Wholly owned and wholly governed by physicians, SoNE HEALTH is locally managed. In a time of widespread healthcare mergers and acquisitions, where big business often drives healthcare ownership, governance, and decision-making, SoNE HEALTH remains rooted in the local community. Learn more at www.sonehealthcare.com and follow on LinkedIn.