AttackIQ and EY US Join Forces to Offer Global Access of Flex and Ready!

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AttackIQ®, the leading independent vendor of breach and attack simulation (BAS) solutions and founding research partner of the MITRE Engenuity Center for Threat-Informed Defense (CTID), today announced an expanded global relationship with Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) that provides access of AttackIQ Flex and AttackIQ Ready! to EY US customers.

EY US teams will leverage the AttackIQ platform as a foundation to build their own unique security service packages, catering to specific client industry requirements and threat landscapes. By integrating Flex and Ready! into its offerings, EY US will provide clients with a more comprehensive and adaptable solution that prioritizes continual validation, ultimately leading to a more robust security posture.

“This collaboration with EY US is a game changer for continuous security validation,” says Rupen Shah, Vice President of Business Development, Channels and Alliances at AttackIQ. “Together, we’re empowering organizations worldwide to fortify their defenses and instill unwavering faith in their cyber investments with the power of AttackIQ Ready! and Flex.”

While continuous testing is essential for an adaptable security posture, resource limitations prevent many organizations from effectively implementing this practice. This leaves them exposed to ever-changing threats and potential breaches through undetected vulnerabilities. AttackIQ Flex empowers organizations to rapidly test their security controls on demand. It revolutionizes the breach and attack simulation market by offering full adversary and security control test suites, removing the obstacles of price, complexity and time constraints.

Ready! is a continuous security control validation platform that seamlessly integrates fully automated and on-demand adversary emulation capabilities with an easy-to-use user experience. With Ready!, users can initiate complete adversary emulations at the click of a button. Seamless integration with Flex enables organizations to extend their testing to any device, anywhere.

“The cyber threat landscape is a constant arms race of evolving tactics, and continual security validation is the ultimate weapon,” says John Leo, Jr., Managing Director at Ernst & Young LLP. “As a leader in the space, AttackIQ helps us provide peace of mind to our clients that, regardless of technology stack, they have granular insight into their ability to prevent and detect the latest threats. Regardless of hours and investment in signatures, technical testing and attack simulation are the only way to truly know whether you’re prepared.”

