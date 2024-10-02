Bixby Capital Management Expands Footprint with Acquisition of 533,632 SF Industrial Portfolio in Mesquite, TX

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bixby Capital Management, a leading private real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of three recently constructed Class A industrial buildings located at 1420, 1204, and 1110 Military Parkway in Mesquite, Texas. The acquisition marks a significant expansion into the high-demand Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) industrial market, adding a total of 533,632 square feet to Bixby Capital’s growing portfolio.

Located on a 42.41-acre site, the portfolio benefits from its prime location in the infill East Dallas submarket, with direct access to major freeways including I-635, US-80, I-30, and I-20. This strategic positioning offers connectivity to the broader DFW area, a market known for its dense population, healthy labor force and strong demand drivers.

“We are pleased to expand our presence in the DFW market with this acquisition,” said Lexi Geiger, Director of Acquisitions at Bixby Capital Management. “The combination of limited supply in the 100,000 to 150,000 square foot size range, especially in infill East Dallas, and strong tenant demand in this segment presents an attractive opportunity for us. We believe this investment aligns with our strategy of targeting high-quality, well-located industrial assets in premier logistics markets in the country.”

Constructed in December 2023, the buildings feature state-of-the-art industrial design, including cross-dock and front-load configurations, 32-foot clear heights, expansive truck courts ranging from 130 to 200 feet, and four points of ingress/egress to maximize operational efficiency for tenants. The project is currently 78% leased to two tenants.

The portfolio was acquired on behalf of Bixby Industrial Fund 1 and with this latest acquisition, Bixby Capital Management strengthens its position in one of the nation’s most dynamic industrial markets, further enhancing its ability to deliver long-term value to its investors.

CBRE National Partners’ Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan, Ryan Thorton, Nathan Wynne, Eliza Bachhuber and Elliott Dow brokered the transaction. CBRE’s Scott Lewis and Matt Ballard arranged the financing on behalf of Bixby Capital.

About Bixby Capital Management

Bixby Capital Management is a leading commercial real estate owner, operator, and investment manager with over $1.5 billion of assets under management. The company develops and invests in industrial, office, and R&D properties throughout the United States. For over 125 years, Bixby Capital Management has been committed to adding value for its shareholders and investors. To learn more, visit www.bixbyland.com.