Evercore ISI and the Digital Therapeutics Alliance to Host Digital Health Leaders at HLTH 2024

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evercore (NYSE: EVR), the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) and HLTH, a leading platform bringing together the health ecosystem, will co-host a dedicated program on digital health and digital therapeutics at HLTH 2024 in Las Vegas, Oct. 20-23. This program marks Evercore’s sixth consecutive year hosting at HLTH and third year collaborating with thought leaders from DTA.

The program, Tech Meets Therapy: Evaluating the Digital Health Landscape, is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 21, 8-9 a.m. PST at the Venetian Expo Center in Las Vegas. Two panels of leading industry executives will focus on the current investment environment within digital health as well as opportunities and insights to establish strategic partnerships.

“ The digital health and digital therapeutics sectors continue to evolve and adapt in a rapidly changing market, highlighting the resilience of still-promising verticals within healthcare. Our panels will delve into prevailing sector trends as they relate to investment outlooks and the opportunities for establishing strategic partnerships to deliver clinical and economic value,” said Elizabeth Anderson, Evercore ISI’s Healthcare Technology & Distribution analyst. “ We are excited to continue our partnership with both HLTH and DTA this year to share our combined insights on the evolving landscape.”

Jessica Hauflaire, COO of DTA, said, “ The investment landscape plays a critical role in the advancement of digital health technologies in healthcare. We thank Evercore for bringing us together to discuss the adoption of digital health and how investors can influence the next wave of healthcare transformation.”

“ Given the rapid evolution of the digital therapeutics landscape in the past year, having well-informed funding and reimbursement strategies is more crucial than ever,” said Rich Scarfo, president of HLTH. “ Our ongoing collaboration with Evercore and the Digital Therapeutics Alliance equips HLTH attendees with the expert insights and guidance needed to navigate these shifts and seize new opportunities for innovation.”

For more information, visit www.hlth.com/2024event/partner-programs/digital-therapeutics-alliance.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

About HLTH

HLTH (pronounced “health”) is the leading platform bringing together the entire health ecosystem, focused on health innovation and transformation. From unparalleled events with industry-leading speakers to inspirational digital content and mission-driven initiatives, HLTH creates a unique marketplace for the health community leading the dialogue and development of a new health ecosystem.

About Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA)

As the leading global authority on the evolution of digital health technology, Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade association of industry leaders and stakeholders dedicated to the understanding, adoption, and integration of digital therapeutics into healthcare. DTA works to enable expanded access to high quality, evidence-based digital therapeutics for patients, clinicians, and payors to improve clinical and health economic outcomes. As the leading international organization on digital therapeutic thought leadership and education, DTA provides the digital health ecosystem with the necessary tools to define, evaluate, and utilize DTx products.