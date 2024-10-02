HoneyPot THC Partners with urbanXtracts to Launch THC-Infused Honey in New York

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HoneyPot THC, a pioneering brand in cannabis-infused products, is thrilled to announce its partnership with urbanXtracts, a leading manufacturer in the New York cannabis industry. This collaboration will make HoneyPot THC's premium cannabis-infused honey available to 191 licensed dispensaries across New York, joining offerings from some of the largest cannabis companies in the country.

HoneyPot THC features a unique 2:1 THC to CBD ratio, providing users with a mellow relaxation in low doses, while higher doses serve as an effective sleep aid. HoneyPot THC offers a delightful taste of high-quality organic honey, free from the distinct cannabis smell or flavor. It can be enjoyed on its own, added to beverages, or incorporated into an array of foods.

The product has impressive shelf stability; attributable to the natural preservative qualities of honey. HoneyPot THC is also kosher, dairy-free, nut-free, gluten-free, and soy-free, catering to a wide range of dietary needs.

The inspiration behind HoneyPot THC stems from founder David Palmieri’s commitment to improving the quality of life for patients battling cancer and chronic illness. Many patients experience an inability to consume cannabis through smoking, vaping, or edible products presently available. Palmieri observed that patients found the infused honey not only pleasant to consume but also easy on the stomach and consistent in dosing. Patients, and the healthcare professionals treating them, found the product to be a godsend and eagerly sought more.

Since its inception, HoneyPot THC has garnered a legion of devoted fans. The product resonates with a diverse consumer base, gaining popularity among both medical and recreational users, from young adults to seniors. It has become particularly favored by consumers over 50, who appreciate its calming effects when enjoyed in a warm cup of tea before bed, alleviating discomfort and promoting restorative sleep.

HoneyPot THC also has exciting plans for expansion with two new offerings forthcoming: HoneyPot CHOCOLATE and HoneyPot DAY. HoneyPot CHOCOLATE will combine the indulgence of rich, decadent chocolate with the benefits of HoneyPot THC, while HoneyPot DAY will provide a unique cannabinoid profile designed for wakeful and alert relaxation.

“We are thrilled to bring HoneyPot THC to a wider audience with the manufacturing excellence of urbanXtracts,” said David Palmieri, founder of HoneyPot THC. “Our mission is to create enjoyable and effective cannabis products that can enhance wellbeing for everyone, and this partnership is a significant step in that direction.”

urbanXtracts is leading New York’s cannabis market, controlling every step of the process from cultivation and extraction to product development. Their biggest commitment is towards sustainability, leveraging advanced greenhouse technology to minimize environmental impact while maximizing cannabis quality.

Additionally, urbanXtracts has breathed new life into the historic Orange County Correctional Facility, transforming it into a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation and processing hub, blending environmental stewardship with historical revitalization.

“We are excited to partner with the HoneyPot THC team to launch an exceptional product within the urbanXtracts ecosystem of brands,” says Abigail Perl, Sales and Marketing Manager at urbanXtracts. “This delicious and innovative offering is designed to unite seasoned users with newcomers, ensuring a safe, user-friendly, and enjoyable experience for all.”

HoneyPot THC is set to launch in dispensaries throughout New York in the coming weeks.

About HoneyPot THC:

HoneyPot THC is dedicated to creating innovative cannabis-infused products that prioritize quality and consumer experience. Founded by David Palmieri, the brand aims to provide effective solutions for both medicinal and recreational cannabis users. Learn more at www.honeypotthc.com