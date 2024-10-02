Proximity Learning Partners With Nearpod to Empower Teachers With Interactive Curriculum and Learning Tools

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proximity Learning Inc., the pioneering provider of synchronous virtual instruction for K-12 education, announced the expansion of its long-standing partnership with Nearpod, a Renaissance company and instructional delivery platform that helps teachers deliver impactful teaching and learning experiences. Through the partnership, Proximity Learning’s certified teachers can now easily access Nearpod’s extensive library of interactive learning tools, which has been proven to enhance the student experience directly in their lesson plans.

Across all disciplines, teachers integrate Nearpod’s built-in interactive tools—including games, media, real-time polls and other activities—and determine opportunities to enhance the learning experience using different levels of Bloom’s Taxonomy, such as remembering, applying, creating or evaluating.

Through these touchpoints, Proximity Learning teachers can easily evaluate each student’s academic development, personalize instruction and offer dynamic functionalities optimized per subject:

Students in English Language Arts classes can annotate text collaboratively, enabling teachers to analyze their insights and identify areas for enhanced support.

Science students can manipulate images and concept maps to demonstrate their thinking and process information effectively. Additionally, Nearpod includes built-in labs that further enrich the learning experience.

Math teachers can observe students' problem-solving steps in real time, allowing them to address misconceptions and reinforce correct methods. Teachers can also leverage an interactive whiteboard on which students can draw, highlight, type and work through math manipulatives.

"The modern classroom is evolving, and if we want students and teachers to succeed, we have to evolve with it," said Evan Erdberg, president and founder of Proximity Learning. "Synchronous virtual instruction is much more than a stopgap measure for schools and districts—it has emerged as an impactful and viable solution for the future of education. Our singular focus at Proximity Learning is to equip our certified teachers with technologies and capabilities that empower them to deliver exceptional learning experiences that translate to deep engagement and real impact for students in the classroom.”

Proximity Learning’s approach combines a synchronous learning environment with strategic technology partnerships focused on student achievement. According to a 2023 Nearpod-conducted survey of teachers and education leaders:

90% of educators said Nearpod improves student engagement.

87% said the platform has a positive impact on teaching and learning.

87% said Nearpod helps students connect to the learning material.

“As a Proximity Learning teacher, I use Nearpod daily to present lessons,” said Anna Deats, a kindergarten and first-grade teacher in Allen, Texas. “The dynamic lesson plans offer various activities to keep students engaged, and I can monitor students' work in real time. This is an invaluable tool—I can jump into a student's work right away to support them with various skills. In addition, I can see where a student is struggling and pinpoint an area I might need to reteach. Teaching at Proximity opened up a whole new teaching experience for me. The students’ lives we are impacting with a quality education are priceless. Every child deserves an education, and we are giving it to them.”

Proximity Learning teachers are also leveraging Nearpod’s library of content optimized for ESL/ELL and special education classes.

“At Nearpod, we work tirelessly to build products that support educators and drive student success in the classroom,” said Todd Brekhus, chief product officer at Renaissance and general manager of Nearpod. “Our partnership with Proximity Learning will ensure their high-quality, certified teachers have access to the tools they need to foster a love of learning in every student.”

To learn more about Nearpod, visit www.nearpod.com. To find out more about how Proximity Learning is empowering school districts and improving the learning experience, visit www.proxlearn.com.

About Proximity Learning Inc.

Established in 2009, Proximity Learning Inc., an Education Solutions Services company, has pioneered using web conferencing technology to stream certified teachers into a classroom when a teacher could not be found locally. Students are able to see, learn and interact with a teacher "live" each day from within their school classrooms. This PLI model directly addresses the acute and growing teacher shortage crisis plaguing school districts across the U.S. To learn more, visit www.proxlearn.com.

About Nearpod

Nearpod is a leader in providing interactive and high-impact instructional experiences inside and outside of the classroom. The award-winning interactive, instructional platform merges formative assessment and dynamic media for live and self-paced teaching and learning that empowers teachers with real-time insights into student understanding through interactive lessons and videos, gamification and activities created in partnership with leading brands like Common Sense Education and Smithsonian—all in a single platform. To learn more about Nearpod, visit nearpod.com.