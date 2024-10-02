Ameresco, Republic Services and PG&E Celebrate the Opening of California's Largest Landfill Gas to Renewable Natural Gas Plant

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & PITTSBURG, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) (NYSE: PCG), today celebrated the ribbon cutting for California’s largest and most resilient landfill gas (LFG) to renewable natural gas (RNG) plant, located at the Keller Canyon Landfill in Pittsburg, CA.

This first of its kind energy center in the U.S. will be powered by a uniquely designed co-located LFG-to-Electric Plant and will serve as a major milestone in renewable energy production, converting landfill gas into clean, renewable natural gas. Powered by this unique configuration, the Keller Canyon RNG plant will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the region.

By having the capability to process 4,500 standard cubic feet per minute of landfill gas, the plant is designed to reduce annual carbon emissions by approximately 62,000 metric tons – the equivalent of taking 30,000 cars off the road or displacing the use of 7.5 million gallons of diesel fuel. This project not only supports California’s goal of achieving 60% renewable energy by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2045, but also advances Republic Services’ long-term commitment to beneficially reuse 50% more of their biogas by 2030.

This facility is the first RNG interconnection from a landfill gas project for PG&E and is designed with a capacity to deliver approximately 1 billion cubic feet (BCF) of RNG on an annual basis into the PG&E gas pipeline system, making it the largest operational LFG to RNG plant in California.

“This innovative project shows the power of long-term partnerships, such as our almost 22-year collaboration with Republic Services,” said Mike Bakas, Executive Vice President of Ameresco. “Together, we’re turning waste into a clean energy resource that cuts emissions and reduces our reliance on fossil fuels. Instead of drilling for more natural gas, we’re using landfill gas that’s already in the environment and putting it to work. Supported by an adjacent green electric supply, this clean energy center incorporates a level of resiliency not seen by most renewable energy projects. It’s a win for California’s clean energy future. It’s a win for the United States and we’re incredibly proud to be part of it.”

The Keller Canyon plant exemplifies Ameresco, Republic and PG&E’s commitment to creating and implementing innovative and resilient renewable energy solutions. It also highlights Ameresco’s early move to leverage underutilized technologies like RNG. By utilizing landfill gas, Ameresco continues to provide sustainable solutions to replace traditional fossil fuels and help customers transition to a cleaner energy future.

Republic Services’ Senior Vice President, Tim Oudman, commented: “Republic Services is investing in sustainability innovation to provide decarbonization solutions, and the Keller Canyon RNG project with Ameresco is a prime example. Together, we’re creating clean energy for California and helping create a more sustainable world.”

PG&E is actively supporting these collaborative efforts that support the goal to decarbonize by 2040 to the benefit of customers and everyone in California.

“PG&E remains committed to achieving a clean, decarbonized net-zero energy system by 2040. Partnerships with other change-makers like Ameresco and Republic Services are critical to this effort. We are excited to join with them to exponentially increase the volume of clean, California-produced, RNG flowing through PG&E’s pipeline system,” said PG&E Gas Engineering Vice President Austin Hastings.

In addition to its environmental benefits, the Keller Canyon RNG plant created more than 80 construction jobs and is expected to sustain over 25 operational jobs, contributing to the local economy in Contra Costa County and strengthening the California job market. The plant began commercial operations in July 2024 and is now fully operational, ushering in a resilient new chapter in the utilization of renewable energy in the region.

For more information about Ameresco and its renewable energy solutions, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes solutions that help customers reduce costs, decarbonize to net zero, and build energy resiliency while leveraging smart, connected technologies. From implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades to developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources – we are a trusted sustainability partner. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, utilities, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

The announcement of Ameresco’s completion of a renewable energy asset project is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such arrangement, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total assets in development or operation. This project was included in Ameresco’s previously reported assets in development as of June 30, 2024.