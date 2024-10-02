Untether AI Joins Forces with Ampere® to Provide Arm-based Energy Efficient AI Inference Solutions

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Untether AI®, the leader in energy-centric AI inference acceleration, is proud to announce its partnership with Ampere by joining the AI Platform Alliance (AIPA), a collaborative organization focused on advancing the future of AI solutions through a diverse ecosystem of industry leaders. As part of this partnership, Untether AI will showcase its groundbreaking AI acceleration technology alongside founding member Ampere Computing at Yotta 2024, one of the premier events for AI and edge computing.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in delivering high-performance, energy-efficient solutions for AI applications across various industries. Untether AI's innovative approach to AI inference acceleration focuses on optimizing both performance and energy consumption, aligning perfectly with AIPA's mission to foster collaboration and drive advancements in the AI ecosystem.

“We welcome Untether AI as a member of the AI Platform Alliance,” said Sean Varley, Chief Evangelist at Ampere. “Our two companies are aligned on energy-efficient AI inference acceleration, the innovative approach Untether AI has taken is a complement to our Cloud Native Processors, creating a compelling solution we can offer via the alliance. Together, we are enabling sustainable, high-performance AI solutions, allowing customers to build much more affordable high performance AI service in both cloud and edge environments.”

"We are honored to join forces with the AI Platform Alliance and collaborate with leading innovators like Ampere," said Robert Beachler, VP of Marketing and Product at Untether AI. "By combining our energy-centric AI solutions with the capabilities of the alliance, we are committed to empowering businesses to deploy scalable, high-performance AI applications that not only enhance operational efficiency but also support sustainable development goals."

At Yotta, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the transformative benefits of Untether AI’s solutions firsthand. The company’s speedAI® 240 Slim accelerator card, celebrated for achieving record performance in MLPerf® Inference benchmarks, exemplifies a commitment to high productivity, scalability, and energy efficiency. With its industry-leading performance and energy efficiency, the speedAI 240 Slim empowers businesses to optimize their AI workloads while reducing operational costs. Attendees will see how Untether AI’s technology can drive innovation, enhance performance, and deliver sustainable AI solutions tailored for various applications, from cloud to edge environments.

Untether AI will be exhibiting in booth #601F at Yotta, October 7-9, 2024.

About Untether AI

Untether AI® provides energy-centric AI inference acceleration from the edge to the cloud, supporting any type of neural network model. With its At-Memory compute architecture, Untether AI has solved the data movement bottleneck that costs energy and performance in traditional CPUs and GPUs, resulting in high-performance, low-latency neural network inference acceleration without sacrificing accuracy. Untether AI embodies its technology speedAI® devices, acceleration cards, and its imAgine® Software Development Kit. More information can be found at www.untether.ai.

About Ampere

Ampere is a modern semiconductor company designing the future of cloud computing with the world's first Cloud Native Processors. Built for the sustainable Cloud with the highest performance and best performance per watt, Ampere processors accelerate the delivery of all cloud computing applications. Ampere Cloud Native Processors provide industry-leading cloud performance, power efficiency and scalability. For more information visit Ampere Computing.